Urgent Recall Issued for Room Sprays Sold at Walmart that May Contain Deadly Bacteria

Walmart is recalling certain room sprays over concerns they may contain a bacteria that causes melioidosis.

Walmart recently issued an urgent recall for a certain type of room spray over concerns that it may contain a “rare and dangerous bacteria that is linked to two deaths, including a child.” The recalled spray was shipped to Walmart stores across the country. According to the Consumer Protection Safety Commission (CPSC) and Walmart, the recall includes “about 3,900 bottles of Better Homes and Gardens-branded-Essential Oil Infused Aromatherapy Room Spray with Gemstones in six different scents.”

Earlier this month, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) tested a sample of the spray and discovered it “contained the bacteria Burkholderia pseudomallei, which causes melioidosis, a rare but serious disease with about a dozen cases reported annually in the U.S.” The CDC decided to test the product two months after it “warned the bacterial disease had caused two deaths and urged doctors to be on the lookout for more cases.”

For now, consumers are being urged not to even open the affected spray. In fact, the CDC is urging consumers to handle the unopened spray with care and should “wear gloves and double bag the bottles in zip-top clear resealable bags, which should be placed in a small cardboard box and returned to a Walmart store for a refund.” Consumers who return the product will receive a $20 Walmart gift card. On top of that, “any surfaces or fabrics that may have been sprayed with the product should be wiped down or washed.”

According to the notice, the following products were included in the recall:

84140411420 Better Homes and Gardens (BHG) Gem Room Spray Lavender & Chamomile

84140411421 Better Homes and Gardens (BHG) Gem Room Spray Lemon and Mandarin

84140411422 Better Homes and Gardens (BHG) Gem Room Spray Lavender

84140411423 Better Homes and Gardens (BHG) Gem Room Spray Peppermint

84140411424 Better Homes and Gardens (BHG) Gem Room Spray Lime & Eucalyptus

84140411425 Better Homes and Gardens (BHG) Gem Room Spray Sandalwood and Vanilla

When commenting on the matter, Dr. Inger Damon, director of CDC’s Division of High-Consequence Pathogens and Pathology, which manages melioidosis, said:

“Our hearts go out to the families that have been impacted by this situation…Our scientists have continued to work tirelessly to try to find the potential source for the melioidosis infections in these patients. We hope this work can help protect other people who may have used this spray.”

Sources:

Walmart recalls room spray for “rare and dangerous” bacteria linked to 2 deaths

Walmart recalls essential-oil infused spray due to dangerous bacteria found