USDA Issues Recall For Beef, Chicken Empanada Products After Anonymous Tip

SAS Food Enterprises Inc. is recalling certain frozen empanada products that failed to undergo a federal inspection.

SAS Food Enterprises Inc. announced earlier this week that it is recalling more than 3,700 pounds of beef and chicken empanada products that failed to undergo a proper federal inspection. Additionally, the products “have a false USDA mark of inspections,” according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS). The federal agency stated:

“The problem was discovered after FSIS received an anonymous tip and initiated an investigation…FSIS is concerned that some products may be frozen and in consumers’ freezers. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.”

The recall affects the following products:

1-lb. zip-lock bags or clear, plastic containers with ‘SAS Food EMPANADAS DE POLLO CHICKEN PATTIES.’

1-lb. zip-lock bags or clear, plastic containers with ‘SAS Food EMPANADAS DE CARNE BEEF PATTIES.’

In addition, the affected products have establishment number ‘EST. 38548’ printed inside the USDA mark of inspection. The fully cooked, frozen beef and chicken products were produced between January 1, 2020, and September 11, 2021.

Fortunately, there have been no reports of consumers experiencing adverse reactions from consuming the products. If you have additional questions or concerns about the recall, contact Stella Londono, Administration, SAS Foods Enterprises Inc. at sasfoodinc@hotmail.com or at 847-275-1690.

