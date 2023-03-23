Use Your Power of Choice

One of the most important safety sections includes Safety Features with information on Accident Avoidance.

I was told by one of the most knowledgeable corporate Auto Safety representatives that the most influential information source to move auto companies to improve safety was Consumer Reports. Having used Consumer Reports since the 1950’s, I believed him.

Consumer Reports publishes information that can save you money, time, aggravation and maybe save your life.1

Consumer Reports has professionals road testing and rating vehicles on important metrics of safety, reliability, and owner satisfaction.2

The latest issue, dated March 2023, has valuable information on 252 models obtained on their test track, from owner surveys, and crash test data from IIHS and from NHTSA.

One of the most important safety sections includes Safety Features with information on Accident Avoidance. Ratings information is by Make and Model as tested by Consumer Reports, and Front Crash Prevention Technology availability (Optional, Standard, or Not Available).

Information is also provided on availability of many new technologies such as Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB), Forward Collision Warning (FCW), and Rear Cross Traffic Warning (RCTW).

Valuable information provided by Consumer Reports also includes Fuel Economy measurements on each Make and Model.

Consumer Reports also tests, rates, and ranks tires. Tire information includes braking on dry, wet, and ice surfaces. And importantly includes results on handling, snow traction, hydroplaning resistance, as well as rolling resistance and tread life.

With Consumer Reports you have more power to make wise choices.

Can Consumer Reports do better?

I would like to see Consumer Reports include information on Car Color which can make a 10% difference in safety.3

I also would like to see Consumer Reports include the number and type of airbags available in each Make and Model.4

References (Live Links to Documents):