Valid8 Financial: Upstate New York District Attorney Secures Convictions in Complex Investigations Involving $300K in Losses

Valid8 Financial’s forensic accounting software accelerated prosecutions in elder exploitation and child neglect cases.

New York – Valid8 Financial, a leading provider of forensic accounting software for financial crime, announced that the Schenectady County District Attorney’s Office used its platform to secure convictions in two complex prosecutions involving vulnerable victims.

In partnership with the Financial Crimes Unit, investigators used financial data to build their cases in an elder exploitation investigation and a child neglect and homicide investigation. The team employed Valid8 Financial’s Verified Financial Intelligence (VFI) software to reconstruct years of fragmented financial documents in days rather than months without external forensic auditors. The analysis established intent and exposed years of misuse of authority and neglect.

“In cases involving vulnerable victims, financial records often provide the clearest picture of what happened,” said Justin Colarossi, a Financial Crimes Analyst and Digital Forensics Specialist with the Schenectady County DA’s Office. “Being able to reconstruct years of activity allowed us to move quickly and decisively and present compelling, admissible evidence in court.”

Elder Exploitation Case: Financial Records Proved Sustained Abuse of Power of Attorney

In the elder abuse case, the office examined the financial exploitation of an elderly veteran suffering from dementia while living in a nursing home. Investigators focused on the victim’s daughter, who held power of attorney and was responsible for managing her father’s finances.

To establish exploitation, prosecutors used software to reconstruct six years of financial activity in just two days of analyst time, reduced from the initial two to four-month timeline projection. Evidence spanned retirement and bank accounts, analyzing the timing, volume and destination of transactions to determine whether funds were used for care, housing or medical needs.

Key findings from the investigation included:

Sustained misuse of authority: More than $300,000 was withdrawn from the victim’s retirement accounts while he remained in residential care. Nursing home bills accumulated and lapsed, and the victim’s family home was lost.

More than $300,000 was withdrawn from the victim’s retirement accounts while he remained in residential care. Nursing home bills accumulated and lapsed, and the victim’s family home was lost. Clear cash-flow diversion: Incoming retirement funds were immediately transferred to the daughter’s mobile payment account and spent on personal purchases unrelated to care.

Incoming retirement funds were immediately transferred to the daughter’s mobile payment account and spent on personal purchases unrelated to care. Prosecutorial outcome: The documented pattern of exploitation supported felony charges, resulting in a sentence of two to seven years in state prison.

According to the FTC, total fraud losses reported by adults 60 and older rose from roughly $600 million in 2020 to $2.4 billion in 2024.

Financial Records Establish Motive and Intent in Child Neglect and Homicide Prosecution

In a separate prosecution, the office investigated the death of a child with medical complications. Investigators suspected the child’s mother, a trained nurse, withheld critical medication from her daughter. She was then alleged to have continued collecting disability benefits after her death.

To establish motive and intent, investigators analyzed more than four years of financial records totaling roughly 1,000 pages across six bank accounts, tracing the flow and use of benefit payments.

Key findings from the investigation included:

Absence of required care: Financial records showed no purchase of the life-saving prescription medication the child required.

Financial records showed no purchase of the life-saving prescription medication the child required. Personal use of benefits: Disability payments were traced to personal spending, including retail purchases and payment of personal loans and utilities.

Disability payments were traced to personal spending, including retail purchases and payment of personal loans and utilities. Accelerated charging decision: Bank data was verified and made actionable in hours rather than months, allowing the office to proceed without retaining an external forensic auditor and avoiding six to twelve months of delay from manual processes.

Small Departments Need VFI for their Most Difficult Cases

Together, these cases show how financial records can play a decisive role in prosecutions involving vulnerable victims. Caseloads are growing, and law enforcement continues to experience staffing levels at least 5% lower than before 2020. For smaller offices, that gap means cases compete for limited investigative capacity. Deploying force-multiplying tools enables teams to resolve more cases and deliver answers to affected families and communities.

“Investigators can’t erase a victim’s experience, but they can do everything possible to compensate them and help with moving forward,” said Joanna Summers, VP of Public Sector at Valid8 Financial. “In cases involving vulnerable communities, like the elderly or children, financial records are often the clearest picture of what happened. When law enforcement can focus their limited resources on analysis instead of manually sorting through paperwork, they uncover more assets and build stronger cases. Giving teams the tools to work faster and smarter is how the justice system delivers for the people it is meant to protect.”

To learn more about how financial evidence is being used in complex public sector investigations, visit valid8financial.com.