Vallejo Woman Fights Homeless Camp Removal

A legal battle in Vallejo challenges homeless encampment removals amid conflicting rulings.

The city of Vallejo, California, has become a battleground over the rights of homeless individuals and the efforts of local governments to remove encampments. One woman’s legal fight has challenged the city’s authority to clear homeless camps, raising questions about how courts will interpret the latest Supreme Court ruling on the issue.

Evelyn Alfred, 64, has been living in a makeshift shelter on an empty strip of land for nearly two years. When Vallejo moved to clear her encampment, she took the city to court. Last month, a federal judge sided with her, preventing officials from forcing her to leave. The decision has caught the attention of advocates and legal experts, as it represents a potential roadblock for cities that want to enforce stricter policies on homelessness.

Not long ago, cities had to tread carefully before removing homeless encampments. A 2018 ruling made it illegal to punish people for sleeping outside if no shelter beds were available. That changed in June, when the Supreme Court ruled in a case from Oregon that cities could enforce camping bans, even if people had no alternative shelter options. Many officials saw this as a green light to crack down on homeless camps, but Vallejo’s case is proving it may not be that simple.

Alfred’s attorneys argued that forcing her out would put her at serious risk. She has multiple health issues, including osteoarthritis, and relies on a cane to walk. Her shelter, built from tarps and wood, is the only protection she has from the elements. Vallejo, on the other hand, argued that her camp was unsafe, violated building codes, and posed health risks to the community. Despite those claims, the judge found no clear evidence that Alfred’s camp was dangerous enough to justify immediate removal.

This ruling is being closely watched by legal experts and advocates for the homeless. Some see it as proof that even with the Supreme Court’s recent decision, cities may still face legal hurdles when trying to clear encampments. Others believe it highlights the lack of resources for people experiencing homelessness. Vallejo does not have its own shelters, leaving many without a clear place to go.

Alfred remains on waitlists for affordable housing, but no options have been made available to her. When she asked city officials where she was supposed to go, the only response was that camping anywhere else in Vallejo was also off-limits. That uncertainty is what her lawyers say makes the city’s actions especially harmful. If she’s forced out with nowhere to turn, they argue, she faces serious risks, including exposure to the elements and potential violence.

Beyond Alfred’s case, there are signs that cities may face further legal challenges over how they enforce camping bans. Lawyers representing Alfred are also involved in lawsuits against other cities, including Berkeley and Fairfax, where officials have attempted to remove encampments. With a growing number of legal battles, it’s clear that this issue isn’t going away anytime soon.

One possible argument for future cases is the Americans with Disabilities Act. Many homeless individuals, like Alfred, have disabilities that make life on the streets even more difficult. A recent survey found that a significant portion of California’s homeless population relies on mobility aids like canes and wheelchairs. If cities do not provide shelter options that accommodate these disabilities, they could face legal challenges under federal disability laws.

For now, Alfred’s case continues. The city of Vallejo has asked the court to dismiss her lawsuit, with a hearing scheduled for May. If the judge rules against her, she could be forced to move. But if she wins, it could open the door for more legal fights against encampment removals across the state.

With California struggling to address its homelessness crisis, these legal battles highlight the tension between public safety concerns and the rights of unhoused individuals. While cities want to clear camps that they see as hazardous, people like Alfred argue they have nowhere else to go. Until there are enough shelter beds and permanent housing solutions, these court cases are likely to continue shaping how cities handle the issue.

Sources:

Marin stakeholders react to Newsom order on homeless sweeps

First-of-its kind court order halts sweep of California homeless camp

2024-Encampments-EO-7-24.pdf