Vedder Expands Washington DC Office with Addition of Experienced Investment Management Attorney David Baum

WASHINGTON, DC – Vedder is pleased to announce that investment management attorney David Baum has joined the firm as a new Shareholder.

Coming to Vedder with more than 26 years of experience, his addition to the Investment Services group further expands the firm’s Washington, DC office.

“David brings a wealth of investment management experience and his practice complements that of our current practice group members. We are happy to welcome him to the firm,” said Marguerite Bateman, Shareholder and Co-Chair of the firm’s Investment Services group. “His diverse client base and demonstrated ability to efficiently and effectively resolve complex matters will enhance our team’s overall capabilities and contribute to our ability to meet the evolving needs of our clients.”

Baum’s practice will focus on counseling investment companies and their independent directors, investment advisers, broker-dealers, insurance companies and banks on matters relating to the development and offering of investment products and services.

He also specializes in regulatory and transactional matters including the organization, registration and operation of investment companies and investment advisers. Baum has extensive experience negotiating distribution arrangements for investment companies and investment advisers; and counseling them on the applicability of federal and state securities laws.