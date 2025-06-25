Vedder Price Adds Labor and Employment Attorney John Paul Guyette to New York Office

In addition to the breadth of his litigation experience, Guyette is routinely sought out for his extensive experience in the New York State Court system and his expertise in the NYCPLR and local rules of practice.

NEW YORK – Vedder Price is pleased to announce that attorney John Paul Guyette has joined the firm as a Shareholder in the Labor and Employment practice area and will be based in the New York office.

“Adding John to our team brings us additional depth to our bench and enhances our ability to meet the ever changing needs of our clients,” said Vedder Price Shareholder and Chair of the Labor and Employment practice area, Elizabeth N. Hall. “He brings us a strong mix of law firm, government and policy and litigation experience, and we’re thrilled to welcome him to Vedder Price.”

Guyette is a seasoned litigator who focuses his practice on general employment counseling and training, workplace investigations and complex litigation of single-plaintiff and multi-plaintiff discrimination matters, wrongful discharge disputes and wage and hour violations. He has extensive experience litigating employment compensation, retaliation, whistleblower and defamation claims in federal and state courts, before administrative agencies and in various arbitration panels. In addition to the breadth of his litigation experience, Guyette is routinely sought out for his extensive experience in the New York State Court system and his expertise in the NYCPLR and local rules of practice.

Guyette received his J.D. from City University of New York School of Law and his undergraduate degree from the University of Wisconsin-Madison. Prior to joining the firm, Guyette was an associate and senior attorney at Morgan, Lewis & Bockius, LLP in New York and an assistant corporation counsel at the New York City Law Department Office of Corporation Counsel. Guyette has been recognized by his peers for inclusion in The Best Lawyers in America: Ones to Watch list for the Labor and Employment Law – Management category since 2022. In 2016, Guyette was recognized with the Labor & Employment Law Division Chief Award for outstanding legal performance on behalf of the City of New York.