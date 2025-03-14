Vedder Price Expands Dallas Presence with Addition of Shareholder Stuart Chasanoff

Over the span of his career Chasanoff has practiced in major, multinational law firms and served as in-house counsel to family offices and to FTSE-100, Fortune 25 and small public companies.

Vedder Price is pleased to announce the addition of Stuart Chasanoff as a new Shareholder, further expanding the firm’s footprint in Dallas.

With a substantial amount of private equity, fund formation, SBIC and mergers and acquisitions experience, and relationships with a wide range of private equity, institutional investor, independent sponsor and portfolio company clients, Chasanoff will join the firm’s Finance & Transactions group.

“Bringing Stuart’s extensive private equity transactional and fund formation capabilities to our team in Dallas will be an outstanding addition, and this is a market he knows very well,” said Vedder Price President and CEO Michael A. Nemeroff. “Integrating him into the firm also significantly enhances our overall ability to serve the always evolving needs of our clients.”

Over the span of his career Chasanoff has practiced in major, multinational law firms and served as in-house counsel to family offices and to FTSE-100, Fortune 25 and small public companies. He also has significant experience representing a wide range of credit, private equity and junior capital funds and sponsors, independent sponsors, and representing SBICs and institutional investors in fund formations, buyouts, growth and generational ownership change financings, equity co-investments, and LP commitments.

Chasanoff received his J.D. from Fordham University School of Law and his undergraduate degree from the University of Virginia.