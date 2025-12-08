Vedder Price Expands Miami Office with Addition of Shareholder Jordan Chisolm

“Jordan brings us extensive venture capital, growth capital and mergers and acquisitions experience, and he will be a welcome addition to our team in the Miami office and the firm overall,” said Vedder Price President and CEO Michael A. Nemeroff.

MIAMI – Vedder Price is pleased to announce the addition of corporate, growth capital and mergers and acquisitions attorney Jordan Chisolm as a new Shareholder, further expanding the firm’s presence in Miami.

Chisolm will join the firm’s Finance & Transactions area.

“Jordan brings us extensive venture capital, growth capital and mergers and acquisitions experience, and he will be a welcome addition to our team in the Miami office and the firm overall,” said Vedder Price President and CEO Michael A. Nemeroff. “His addition will significantly enhance our ability to serve the always evolving transactional needs of our clients, and we are pleased to welcome him to Vedder Price.”

Chisolm also focuses his practice on emerging businesses and venture capital, entity formation, financings, dispositions and joint ventures. Prior to joining the firm, Chisolm spent the previous six and a half years with Cozen O’Connor in Miami, the last two of which he served as Miami Office Vice-Managing Partner.

Chisolm received his J.D. from New York University School of Law and his undergraduate degree from George Washington University cum laude.



