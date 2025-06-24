Vedder Price Expands New York Office, Adds Intellectual Property Attorney Michael Kurzer

Kurzer brings more than 18 years of experience to Vedder Price, and in his new role he will primarily focus on advising companies and clients on the ownership, use and protection of intellectual property and technology-related assets.

NEW YORK – Vedder Price is pleased to announce that attorney Michael Kurzer has joined the New York office as a Shareholder in the firm’s Intellectual Property (IP) practice group.

Kurzer brings more than 18 years of experience to Vedder Price, and in his new role he will primarily focus on advising companies and clients on the ownership, use and protection of intellectual property and technology-related assets.

“Michael brings us outstanding experience to what is already a strategically strong group, and he is a terrific addition to our team,” said John K. Burke, Shareholder and Chair of the Intellectual Property group. “We’re thrilled to welcome him to the firm and his addition now significantly enhances our ability to meet the complex needs of our clients moving forward.”

Kurzer focuses his practice on providing clients with strategic counsel on intellectual property, information technology and data privacy and security matters, including licensing and due diligence for technology-focused mergers and acquisitions and private equity investments.

He received his J.D. from the University of California, Los Angeles School of Law and was on the staff of the UCLA Law Review. He received his undergraduate degree from Georgia Tech and prior to joining the firm Kurzer was a partner at Vinson & Elkins in New York.

About Vedder Price

