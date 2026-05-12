Veteran Land Transaction Executive Alexi Haas Joins INGAGE to Expand Government and Public Affairs Division

Land scarcity and contentious applications drive expansion for Florida strategic communications firm.

MIAMI, Fla. – INGAGE Biz (INGAGE), a premier full-service public relations, public affairs, and digital marketing agency renowned for its expertise in the legal, real estate, government, and financial sectors, announced the appointment of Alexi Haas as Chief Operating Officer of Public Affairs and Governmental Relations. The veteran of over $500 million in land transactions strengthens the firm’s land-use advisory capabilities across Florida and brings critical experience assisting developers with development strategy, zoning, and project approvals.

Florida’s record population growth and land scarcity, particularly in South Florida, have led to complex and often contentious real estate land deals. In her role, Haas will assist INGAGE’s residential and commercial real estate clients in navigating the land use, zoning and entitlement process as well as public affairs and community engagement. Her experience supports the firm’s continued ability to align communications with real-world development execution and public policy considerations.

“Alexi brings an exceptional depth of experience in land use, entitlements, and municipal strategy,” said Katherine Doble, founder and president of INGAGE. “As our clients face increasingly challenging regulatory environments and local opposition, her leadership strengthens our ability to deliver results-driven campaigns that move projects forward and build community alignment.”

Haas brings more than 15 years of experience across South Florida, having led over half a billion in land acquisitions and entitlement processes throughout Miami-Dade, Broward, Collier, Lee, and Charlotte counties.

Prior to joining INGAGE, she served as Vice President of Land Acquisitions at Taylor Morrison, where she directed land strategy, negotiated transactions, and oversaw pre-closing entitlement and permitting activities. She previously spent nearly a decade at Lennar, advancing to Director of Entitlements for Southeast Florida, where she managed the acquisition and development of thousands of homesites.

Her experience spans the full development lifecycle, including deal sourcing, due diligence, zoning strategy, municipal negotiation, and transaction closing. She has secured competitive RFPs from institutional landowners, structured complex joint ventures, and led cross-functional teams of attorneys, engineers, lobbyists, and architects through highly regulated environments.

“As growth accelerates across Florida, the intersection of development, policy, and community engagement has never been more critical,” said Haas. “INGAGE is uniquely positioned to help clients navigate that environment and build the alignment needed to advance meaningful projects.”

Haas holds a Juris Doctor, magna cum laude, from the University of Miami School of Law and a Bachelor of Arts, summa cum laude, from the University of Miami. She also completed a Mid-Level Leadership Development Course at Harvard Business School.

Visit INGAGE online at www.ingage.biz.

ABOUT INGAGE

INGAGE is a full-service public relations, public affairs, and strategic communications firm specializing in high-stakes industries where a nuanced, informed approach is critical. The firm partners with clients across the legal, real estate, government, technology, healthcare, education, and nonprofit sectors to deliver integrated strategies that drive visibility, credibility, and measurable results.

With deep expertise in navigating complex regulatory, reputational, and market environments, INGAGE provides strategic counsel and execution across media relations, public affairs, and digital marketing. The firm’s approach is rooted in precision, insight, and a strong understanding of the industries it serves.

INGAGE’s mission is to help clients differentiate themselves, navigate complexity, and achieve their business objectives while building lasting industry leadership.