Violent Felon Sentenced to Nine and a Half Years in Federal Prison for Possessing Firearm While on Community Corrections

Prior to possessing the gun, Williams was convicted of multiple felonies including Methamphetamine and Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by a Serious Violent Felon.

INDIANAPOLIS — Brandon Williams, 39, of Indianapolis, has been sentenced to 115 months in federal prison, followed by three years of supervised release, after pleading guilty to possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Williams must also pay a $1,000 fine.

According to court documents, on December 2, 2022, Brandon Williams began serving a home detention sentence through Marion County, Indiana, Community Corrections, following felony convictions for Dealing in Methamphetamine and Battery Against a Public Safety Official. On October 18, 2023, officers from Community Corrections and the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department searched Williams’ home to ensure his compliance with home detention rules.

In one of the drawers of William’s kitchen, officers located thirty-two grams of fentanyl, eighteen methamphetamine pills, three grams of crystal methamphetamine, and multiple THC vape cartridges and edibles. Officers also found drug paraphernalia, including scales and multiple types of baggies for packaging narcotics for sale. In another kitchen drawer, officers located $8,280 in cash.

In Williams’ bedroom, officers found a plastic tote with a .40 caliber handgun with an obliterated serial number. Prior to possessing the gun, Williams was convicted of multiple felonies including Methamphetamine and Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by a Serious Violent Felon. As a convicted felon Williams is permanently prohibited from ever again legally possessing a firearm under federal law.

“Illegally armed, repeat violent criminals are responsible for a disproportionate share of the gun violence suffered in Indianapolis and all of our communities These offenses will not be tolerated,” said Zachary A. Myers, United States Attorney for the Southern District of Indiana. “Every offender returning to our community has a choice. There are many services and supporters dedicated to keeping you safe, alive, and successful, and turning your life around. If instead, you choose to illegally carry a firearm, you risk serving a serious sentence in federal prison with no possibility of parole.”

IMPD and the United States Postal Inspection Service investigated this case. The sentence was imposed by Chief U.S. District Judge Tanya Walton Pratt.

U.S. Attorney Myers thanked Assistant U.S. Attorney Jayson W. McGrath, who prosecuted this case.

This case is part of Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN), a program bringing together all levels of law enforcement and the communities they serve to reduce violent crime and gun violence, and to make our neighborhoods safer for everyone. On May 26, 2021, the Department launched a violent crime reduction strategy strengthening PSN based on these core principles: fostering trust and legitimacy in our communities, supporting community-based organizations that help prevent violence from occurring in the first place, setting focused and strategic enforcement priorities, and measuring the results.