Virginia Police Shooting Victim Isiah Brown Files $26m Lawsuit Against Officers

Brown was shot eight times while talking to 9-1-1- dispatchers outside his mother’s house.

Isiah Brown, who was shot eight times by Virginia police, has filed a $26.35 million lawsuit against two officers involved in the encounter.

“Today we filed a lawsuit in federal court on behalf of Isiah Brown against Spotsylvania County Police Chief Roger Harris and Deputy David Turbyfill for their roles in the totally unnecessary shooting incident involving Mr. Brown that occurred April 21,” attorney David Haynes of The Cochran Firm said in a statement to press.

According to NBC News, Brown was standing on the street next to his mother’s car, speaking to a 9-1-1 dispatcher, when Spotsylvania County Sheriff’s Deputy David Turbyfill pulled up.

Turbyfill, says the lawsuit, immediately exited his car, approached Brown, and opened fire, despite Brown being visibly unarmed.

NBC News notes that Brown or another member of his household had earlier called emergency services after a domestic disturbance; the call was passed on to the Spotsylvania Sheriff’s Department, which dispatched Turbyfill to investigate.

Part of the 9-1-1 call has since been released to the public. It appears that Turbyfill thought that Brown was holding a gun, despite standing in the street and speaking on a cell phone.

Indeed, Brown’s attorney observes that his client was holding nothing other than his mobile, and had obeyed all police and dispatcher commands.

The lawsuit alleges that Turbyfill was negligent, committed battery, and used excessive force.

Turbyfill has since faced charges of felony reckless handling of a firearm, which stemmed from his encounter with Brown. He has been placed on administrative duties since July.

Alongside Turbyfill, the lawsuit also names the Spotsylvania County Sheriff as a defendant, saying that the sheriff has ultimate responsibility for his deputies’ training and actions.

Haynes told NBC News that his client suffered severe, life-changing injuries because of the shooting, which “will leave him with permanent damage for the rest of his life.”

“Isiah Brown’s life will never be the same after his tragic encounter with David Turbyfill,” Haynes said. “Our hope is that this lawsuit will provide a measure of justice for Mr. Brown and force the Spotsylvania Police Department to enhance their training and update their policies and procedures so that this never happens to another person.”

