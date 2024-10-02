WANTED: Illinois Man Charged with Scamming Elderly Victims Out of Hundreds of Thousands of Dollars in Retirement Savings

WANTED: Abdul Mohammed is currently a fugitive. If you have any information on Abdul’s whereabouts, please contact the FBI at 317-595-4000 or FBI.gov/tips

INDIANAPOLIS — A federal grand jury had charged Abdul Mohammed, 31, of Des Plaines, Illinois, with conspiracy to commit wire fraud and two counts of wire fraud.

According to the indictment, Mohammed and other conspirators allegedly participated in a scheme in which conspirators contacted victims, typically the elderly, and claimed to be a government agent. The conspirators falsely represented that the victims had been compromised in some way and needed to provide money to federal law enforcement for safekeeping. The conspirators instructed victims convert their savings and retirement accounts to cash or gold bars, and to provide those funds to law enforcement for “protection.”

In one instance, an elderly victim began receiving unsolicited phone calls, texts, and emails from a conspirator purporting to be “Agent Roy” of the FBI. “Agent Roy” told the victim that his computer had been hacked and his personal information was compromised. “Agent Roy” also told the victim he was implicated in a drug crime. “Agent Roy” instructed the victim to withdraw $80,000 from retirement their accounts and exchange it for gold bars or it would be frozen by the IRS. A member of the conspiracy, acting as “Agent Roy,” then met the victim in a Meijer parking lot in Westfield to collect the gold bars.

Even after delivering the gold, the victim was led to believe their money was not safe and they needed to give the “agents” more money. On December 8, 2023, an unknown member of the conspiracy emailed the elderly victim with a document from “Officer Jason Roy” which bore a purported seal from the Department of Justice. The document instructed the victim to withdraw funds and provide them to FBI agents as part of an operation. The document further stated “If . . . at any point of time you deny to follow our instructions or disclose this information to anyone all your accounts will be frozen.” A few weeks later, Abdul Mohammed met the victim in the same parking lot in an attempt to collect another $45,000 in cash.

“There is an outstanding warrant for the arrest of Abdul Mohammed, a resident of Des Plaines, Illinois, following a federal indictment alleging his involvement in a scheme to defraud elderly victims through false claims that federal law enforcement agencies were seeking to keep their money safe,” said Zachary A. Myers, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Indiana. “We encourage Mr. Mohammed to contact the FBI immediately to arrange for his safe surrender to answer the charges against him. Mr. Mohammed, or anyone with information on his whereabouts, should contact the FBI at 317-595-4000 or FBI.gov/tips.”

The FBI is investigating this case. If convicted, Abdul Mohammed faces up to 60 years in federal prison.

U.S. Attorney Myers thanked Assistant U.S. Attorney Adam Eakman, who is prosecuting this case.

An indictment is merely an allegation. All defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.