Warehouse Worker Injuries Are On the Rise

There’s no question that warehouse work is physically demanding and potentially dangerous. Injury rates tend to be higher than those found in many other industries, and despite that, progress on safe workplace initiatives is slow going. In recent years, injury numbers have started to trend upwards, indicating trouble ahead for warehouse workers.

Industry Averages

The Bureau of Labor Statistics maintains statistics on workplace injuries across industries. Their 2020 data shows that for every 100 full-time employees, there were 4.8 recordable injuries among warehousing and storage workers. This includes 21 fatalities.

What’s the Most Dangerous Place for Warehouse Workers?

While the industry as a whole does have an above-average industry rate, some employers have shockingly high injury rates that have made it difficult to retain employees and avoid scrutiny from lawmakers. One piece of research found that Amazon warehouses in New York had an injury rate of 5.5 per 100 workers in 2020, which increased to nine injuries per 100 workers in 2021. On a national scale during the same time frame, injuries increased from 6.6 per hundred workers to 7.9. These numbers are far higher than industry averages, and some experts believe that this may be a result of the company’s stringent electronic monitoring protocols. These tracking protocols penalize workers for moving too slowly (as perceived by the company), taking breaks, and using the restroom. This type of pressure on employees can force them to do more than they can physically handle, substantially increasing the likelihood of an injury.

California currently has 35 Amazon distribution centers, so many California warehouse workers put themselves at risk every single day. A press release from the Warehouse Worker Resource Center shows that the injury rate was 7.7 per 100 workers in 2020. That already-poor number got even worse in 2021, jumping to 10 injuries per 100 workers.

Continuing Efforts to Improve Workplace Safety

While Amazon and other companies with sizable warehouse workforces continue to tote initiatives that aim to reduce injuries and keep workers safe, current efforts seem to be having little to no effect. A growing number of advocacy groups have put pressure on large warehouse employers to prioritize worker safety over speed and profits.