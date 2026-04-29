WARN Act Layoff Requirements and Employer Liability

An employer that treats WARN as an afterthought in RIF planning is in a materially worse legal position than one that builds compliance into the timeline from the beginning.

Conducting a reduction in force (RIF) without triggering a federal or state WARN Act violation takes more precision than most employers expect. Employers focused on the operational side of a layoff, severance agreements, and equipment frequently miss the notice obligations running in parallel, and the per-employee penalty exposure for getting it wrong is substantial. Federal law sets a baseline, but a significant number of states have their own versions with lower headcount triggers and longer notice windows, and both can apply at the same time.

Federal WARN Act Coverage: Which Employers Are Subject to It

The Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act requires covered employers to provide written notice at least 60 calendar days before a plant closing or mass layoff. Coverage applies to private employers, and to public and quasi-public entities that operate as businesses, with 100 or more employees. The employee count excludes workers who have been employed for fewer than six months in the last 12 months and employees who average fewer than 20 hours per week. Part-time workers don’t count toward the thresholds that trigger notice obligations, though they are entitled to notice if they’re affected by a covered event.

Federal, state, and local government entities that provide public services are not covered. Non-profit employers and private companies are both subject to the Act if they meet the size threshold.

Triggering Events: Plant Closings and Mass Layoffs

Federal WARN is triggered by two categories of events, and the headcount thresholds differ between them.

Plant Closings

A plant closing is a permanent or temporary shutdown of a single site of employment that results in an employment loss for 50 or more employees at that site during any 30-day period. Temporary shutdowns count if they result in employment loss, and a closing that starts as temporary can retroactively trigger WARN obligations if it extends beyond six months.

Mass Layoffs

A mass layoff that doesn’t result from a plant closing triggers WARN if it affects either:

500 or more employees at a single site during any 30-day period, or

50 to 499 employees, if that number represents at least 33% of the employer’s total active workforce at that site

Employers frequently undercount here because part-time employees are excluded from the threshold calculation, and the 33% test adds a layer of math that requires knowing total active headcount at the site.

The 90-Day Aggregation Rule

Layoffs that individually fall below the threshold can aggregate across a 90-day window and collectively trigger WARN. If an employer lays off 30 employees in March and 40 more in May at the same site, all 70 terminations are counted together. Employers can rebut aggregation by demonstrating that the separate rounds resulted from distinct and unrelated causes, but that’s a fact-specific showing that has to be documented at the time, not reconstructed after litigation starts.

Who Gets Notice and What the Notice Has to Say

Notice goes to three separate parties: affected employees, the state dislocated worker unit, and the chief elected official of the local government where the employment site is located. A notice that goes to employees but not to the state and local government is still a WARN violation.

The content of the notice is prescribed by regulation. A valid notice needs to include:

The name and address of the employment site

Whether the action is expected to be permanent or temporary

The expected date of the first layoff and the anticipated schedule if separations are staggered

Job titles and names of affected employees, or the job classifications and number of employees in each classification

The name and contact information of a company official the recipient can call for more information

A notice that omits required information or uses vague language about timing can be treated as no notice at all.

The Three Statutory Exceptions (and Their Limits)

Federal WARN provides three exceptions that can reduce or eliminate the 60-day notice requirement. Employers routinely claim all three without fully satisfying the burden of proof, which is on the employer in any litigation.

Faltering Company

The faltering company exception applies only to plant closings, not mass layoffs. An employer can invoke it if the company was actively seeking capital or business at the time notice would have been required, and if giving notice would have prevented the company from obtaining that capital or business. The employer has to demonstrate a reasonable, good-faith belief that notice would have caused the financing or deal to fall through, not simply that the company was in financial difficulty.

Unforeseen Business Circumstances

A mass layoff or plant closing caused by a sudden, dramatic, and unexpected business condition qualifies for a shortened notice period. Loss of a major contract, a sudden collapse of a customer that represented a significant share of revenue, and similar events can qualify. The condition has to be one that a reasonably exercised employer could not have predicted 60 days out. Gradual business decline doesn’t satisfy the standard, and employers who had internal discussions about potential layoffs weeks before the triggering event have difficulty establishing that the circumstances were truly unforeseen.

Natural Disasters

Layoffs directly caused by a flood, earthquake, drought, storm, tidal wave, or similar natural disaster qualify for the exception. Human-caused events, including some industrial disasters, don’t qualify.

Penalty Exposure for Non-Compliance

An employer that violates the WARN Act’s notice provisions is liable to each affected employee for back pay and benefits for each day of the violation, up to a 60-day maximum. Back pay is calculated at the employee’s highest rate of compensation in the three years preceding the violation, with benefit plan contributions owed during the violation period added on top.

Employers who fail to notify the appropriate unit of local government face a separate civil penalty of up to $500 per day of violation, which can be avoided if the employer pays all required back pay and benefits within three weeks of the date of separation.

Good Faith Reduction

A good faith defense can reduce liability if an employer demonstrates it had reasonable grounds to believe its conduct didn’t violate the Act, though the reduction isn’t guaranteed and depends on what the employer knew, when it knew it, and what steps it took to comply.

Putting the Numbers in Context

In a layoff affecting 200 employees where the employer gave no notice, the exposure before attorney’s fees runs as high as $1.2 million in back pay alone if the full 60-day period is counted.

State Mini-WARN Acts and Where They Differ

A significant number of states have enacted their own WARN statutes with triggers that apply to smaller employers or require longer notice periods than the federal Act. California, New York, New Jersey, Illinois, and several others are on that list, and the differences are significant enough to change the compliance analysis entirely.

California

California’s WARN Act applies to employers with 75 or more employees, counting both full-time and part-time workers. It requires notice for mass layoffs of 50 or more employees regardless of whether those employees represent 33% of the workforce — eliminating the percentage test that federal law uses. Covered events also include relocations of operations more than 100 miles away.

New York

New York’s WARN Act requires 90 days’ notice rather than 60, and the employer size threshold drops to 50 full-time employees. A covered mass layoff affects either 250 or more employees, or 25 or more employees who represent at least one-third of the workforce at the site. Employees are entitled to full pay and benefits during the 90-day notice period, which raises the financial stakes of a violation beyond what federal law provides.

New Jersey

New Jersey’s WARN Act was significantly amended in 2023, and the revised version is among the most employee-favorable in the country. Employers with 100 or more employees are required to provide 90 days’ notice and to pay severance of one week per year of service to all affected employees — mandatory severance, not just notice. Employers who provide the required notice are still on the hook for the severance payment.

Remote Employees and Multi-State Workforces

Remote work introduced a compliance question that WARN’s drafters didn’t anticipate: where does a remote employee “work” for purposes of site-specific headcount thresholds?

Under federal guidance, remote employees who report to or receive assignments from a specific site are generally counted toward that site’s threshold. If a company’s Chicago office manages 80 remote employees across five states, a decision to eliminate that office and terminate those workers could trigger WARN based on Chicago headcount rather than being spread across six sites below the threshold at each.

Employers with multi-state remote workforces need to map employees to their reporting sites before analyzing whether a contemplated RIF triggers federal or state obligations, and which state’s mini-WARN law applies to each affected employee based on the state where they work.

Practical Steps Before a RIF

The practical consequence of WARN obligations is that the timeline for a reduction in force needs to be built backward from the date of the first termination, not forward from the date a decision is made.

Identify all affected sites and headcount at each site, separated by full-time and part-time status. Run the 30-day and 90-day aggregation analysis across any planned multi-phase reductions. Determine which state mini-WARN laws apply based on where affected employees work, not where the company is headquartered. Draft notices that satisfy both federal content requirements and any applicable state requirements. Calculate the notice delivery date working back from the first separation date, accounting for the longer notice period if any applicable state requires 90 days. Consult employment counsel before issuing any notice that relies on a statutory exception, and document the factual basis for the exception at the time the decision is made.

WARN litigation is plaintiff-friendly. Employees and their representatives can bring class actions, attorney’s fees are available to prevailing plaintiffs, and the burden of proving an exception falls on the employer. An employer that treats WARN as an afterthought in RIF planning is in a materially worse legal position than one that builds compliance into the timeline from the beginning.