Washington Man Pleads Guilty in Bus Hate Crime

Man pleads guilty to racially motivated bus stabbing in Washington.

A federal hate crime case in Washington state has moved forward after a man admitted guilt for a violent attack on a public bus that was driven by racial hatred. The incident took place in March 2024 and involved a female passenger who was targeted because she is Black. Federal officials said the guilty plea confirms that race was the reason behind the assault.

Court records describe how Adan C. Hernandez-Mayoral was riding a King County Metro bus when he began making offensive and degrading remarks about Black people. Other passengers were present when the comments were made. The situation escalated when Hernandez-Mayoral began yelling directly at the victim. He used racial slurs and mocked her by calling her “Rosa Parks,” while also telling her to move to the back of the bus. These statements echoed painful moments in American history and were meant to intimidate and demean.

The victim attempted to remove herself from the situation and walked toward the front of the bus to seek help and call police. Instead of stopping, Hernandez-Mayoral followed her. When the bus came to a stop, he shoved the woman off the vehicle. Outside the bus, the attack became more violent. Hernandez-Mayoral repeatedly struck the woman and then pulled out a knife, stabbing at her multiple times.

Authorities said the woman avoided life-threatening wounds only because she was wearing a heavy coat, which blocked the knife from breaking her skin. Even so, the assault caused physical injuries and severe emotional distress. After the attack, Hernandez-Mayoral fled the scene on foot. Police officers from the Kent Police Department quickly responded and found him hiding underneath a parked car. He was arrested shortly after.

Federal prosecutors charged Hernandez-Mayoral with a hate crime, stating that the attack was driven by racial bias and intended to harm and threaten the victim because of her race. By pleading guilty, Hernandez-Mayoral accepted responsibility for the crime and the motivation behind it. Officials said the plea sends a clear message that violence rooted in hate will be treated seriously under federal law.

The case was announced by leaders from the Justice Department, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Washington, and the FBI’s Seattle Field Office. Investigators from the FBI worked closely with local police, and the King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office provided support throughout the investigation. This cooperation allowed authorities to bring federal charges that reflect the seriousness of the offense.

Hernandez-Mayoral is scheduled to be sentenced in March 2026. He faces a possible prison term of up to ten years. The judge will determine the final sentence after reviewing the facts of the case, the impact on the victim, and federal sentencing rules.

Officials emphasized that hate crimes harm not only the individual victim but also the wider community. Acts of violence based on race create fear and division, especially in public spaces meant to be safe, such as public transportation. Federal authorities said enforcing civil rights laws remains a priority, and cases like this highlight the role of federal law in protecting people from targeted violence.

Prosecutors handling the bus hate crime case noted that public cooperation and quick police response were key factors in securing the arrest. They also encouraged victims and witnesses of hate-based violence to report incidents so that offenders can be held accountable. The guilty plea closes one chapter of the case, but the upcoming sentencing will determine the punishment for an attack that officials described as both brutal and driven by racial hatred.

