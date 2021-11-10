Washington Orchard Faces Sexual Harassment Lawsuit

This entire situation highlights the fact that seasonal immigrant workers are especially at risk when it comes to sexual harassment.

Chief Orchards is facing a major sexual harassment lawsuit after a Latina worker came forward with shocking claims. This worker was reportedly subjected to unbearable work conditions for over a year. After making repeated and futile complaints to management, she was eventually forced to quit. Now, the EEOC has become involved in this case, and those responsible for this toxic work environment face considerable legal consequences.

If you have experienced sexual harassment in the workplace, you are fully within your rights to file a lawsuit and hold negligent parties accountable. It doesn’t matter whether you work on a farm or in an office building. It doesn’t matter whether you speak English fluently or you’re unfamiliar with the local language and customs. If you feel like you’re being harassed, you should always connect with a qualified, experienced attorney in Washington who has experience with sexual harassment lawsuits. With their guidance, you can go over your legal options and take decisive action.

The Details of the Lawsuit

This lawsuit revolves around the experiences of a seasonal worker at Chief Orchards, starting in 2017. From this point onward, a fellow employee began stalking her and sexually harassing her throughout the next year. He repeatedly touched her without permission, stalked her, and at one point assaulted her. The victim was left with red marks on her arms and shoulder after one particularly aggressive groping incident. This worker repeatedly reported these instances to her boss, but nothing was done.

The woman was then forced to quit out of concern for her own safety. She is now filing a lawsuit, claiming lost wages, monetary damages, emotional distress, punitive damages, and injunctive relief. In addition, the lawsuit will force Chief Orchards to train its employees on how to combat sexual harassment, and the training will need to be conducted in both English and Spanish.

Seasonal Immigrant Workers are Especially at Risk

This entire situation highlights the fact that seasonal immigrant workers are especially at risk when it comes to sexual harassment. They may not have a solid grasp of the English language, which may limit their ability to communicate, complain, and file reports after experiencing harassment. The EEOC often refers to these individuals as “vulnerable workers.” Fortunately, this particular individual was able to get in touch with legal professionals and file a lawsuit. But how many others simply stay silent because of their lack of understanding of America’s legal system?

Enlist the Help of a Qualified Attorney Today

If you’ve been searching the Washington area for an attorney who has experience with sexual harassment lawsuits, there are many qualified professionals who are ready to assist you. With the help of one of these attorneys, you can file a lawsuit and ensure that guilty individuals experience consequences. Not only that, but you can also receive a settlement for your damages. Connect with a lawyer today to learn more.