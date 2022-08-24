Ways Tax lawyers in Denver Assist During an Audit

It is even possible that the tax lawyer has more experience with audits and knowledge of tax laws than the IRS audit agent, which can give the person subjected to the audit an advantage.

Denver, CO – Receiving notice that the IRS will conduct an audit after filing can be a stressful time. This can require going through various documents related to taxes while worrying that the government can impose certain forms of punishment such as fines and interest for unpaid taxes. There are a number of reasons why a lawyer with audit experience should be contacted at this time, and they can provide more specific advice based on each client’s situation.

When does an audit happen?

The federal government uses the Internal Revenue Service to try to recover as much money through taxes as they think they are owed based on the total number of workers and income earners. This means that there are a number of mechanisms in place to check taxes and ensure that people and businesses are paying what they actually owe. Things like mistakes in the numbers or math included in a tax return, not reporting certain sources of income, or trying to not pay as much tax due to things like large amounts of donations can all be red flags that make the IRS want to audit the person or business.

Getting a tax lawyer when an audit will happen

A tax lawyer provides a number of benefits throughout the audit. They can review the notices from the IRS, along with the documentation that will be sent to them to ensure that everything is correct and error free. As the case progresses, the IRS normally proposes certain solutions to help resolve the case, which can include paying outstanding amounts or other options. The lawyer can provide advice about which course of action will be best given the situation. At times, the person or business that is being audited may even need to be represented in court hearings. It is much better if a lawyer with experience in tax law is present in court to handle these processes.

It is even possible that the tax lawyer has more experience with audits and knowledge of tax laws than the IRS audit agent, which can give the person subjected to the audit an advantage.

Meeting with a local tax attorney

