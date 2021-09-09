Wee Gallery Issues Recall for Wooden Tray Puzzles Due to Potential Choking Hazard

Wee Gallery is recalling certain puzzles for children that may pose a choking hazard.

If you’re a parent with a small child, listen up. Earlier this week, Wee Gallery, a company located in St. Petersburg, Florida issued a recall for nearly 8,100 Ocean and Safari animal wooden tray puzzles sold throughout the U.S. and Canada over concerns they may pose a choking hazard. According to the recall alert, the “octopus and elephant puzzle pieces can break.”

So far, the company has received six reports of the puzzles breaking. Fortunately, no injuries have been reported. The recall itself specifically includes “two models of 10 x 7-inch Ocean and Safari animal wooden tray puzzles with six flat wooden animal pieces that fit in recessed spaces on the wooden tray.” The notice further states that the Ocean puzzle “features whale, tortoise, fish, starfish, sea horse, and octopus-shaped pieces” and the Safari version features “sun, crocodile, giraffe, lion, snake, and elephant-shaped pieces.”

The words, ‘Wee Gallery’ are printed along the edge of the puzzle tray, and “the back of the tray has a drawing of either ocean or safari themes.” The puzzles were manufactured in Thailand and distributed to toy and children’s stores across the country and online at www.weegallery.com. They retailed for about $30 and were available from February 2020 to June 2021.

For now, consumers should remove the puzzles from their homes and contact the company for a refund. If you have additional questions or concerns about the recall, contact Wee Gallery at (800) 282-5149.

