West Virginia Ex-Sergeant Files a Lawsuit Against Former Employer for Sexual Harassment 

Commissioners have informed AP News that they could not comment any further on the lawsuit until it is read by the County Prosecutor. The female officer is currently seeking a jury trial, according to the lawsuit.

In Parkersburg, West Virginia, a former West Virginia Sheriff filed a lawsuit that places accusations on another sheriff for making derogatory and sexist remarks towards her and another female officer. The harassment was followed by the officer inappropriately touching a female officer, therefore creating a hostile work environment.

The lawsuit clarifies that the sheriff quit the department in 2021 and claims that this problematic behavior dates to 2012 when the male officer first made remarks about her weight and appearance. Additionally, the lawsuit also claims that the male officer was obsessed with her and became obsessed with her, even stalking her on social media platforms.

The suit also reports that the Wood County Commission has taken no action to hold the male sheriff accountable and has taken a unanimous vote of no confidence in the male sheriff’s leadership. This vote has clarified that voters thought the male sheriff was capable of regaining the confidence of his deputies.

Commissioners have informed AP News that they could not comment any further on the lawsuit until it is read by the County Prosecutor. The female officer is currently seeking a jury trial, according to the lawsuit.

Why sexual harassment should be taken seriously

Sexual harassment knows no limits in the workplace. It can affect workers in every field and every position. If left unaddressed, sexual harassment can lead to more severe sexual crimes. Both men and women are vulnerable and susceptible to harassment and can come in many forms. Sexual harassment can be elusive, leaving victims to even question what they have just experienced.

Sexual harassment or harassment of any kind can occur in many ways. Others may perceive that the threatening messages to be harassment. West Virginia Law prohibits and punishes incidents of sexual harassment. In the unfortunate event that anyone experiences workplace sexual harassment, it is recommended to do the following:

Document the incident with your smartphone

Clarify the incident with human resources

Hire a sexual harassment attorney in your area.

West Virginia natives who witness sexual harassment in any way, shape, or form should not be taken lightly. These incidents should be reported and handled with the utmost respect and care. Help is available! You are entitled to peace of mind and protection from sexual harassment! Contact an attorney who will fight for you today!

Unfortunately, leaving sexual harassment claims ignored or unaddressed can cause worse emotional turmoil in the future. You may be entitled to compensation and your rights deserve to be represented. In most cases, is it recommended to contact the services of a skilled legal expert to help you cope and win in court. Schedule a consultation with a West Virginia Sexual Harassment Attorney today.