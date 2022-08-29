What are California’s Unique Sexual Harassment Laws?

According to this amendment, employers in California are required to provide their employees with unpaid, job-protected leave to employees disabled by pregnancy complications. This is known as “pregnancy disability leave.”

Employer Requirements

According to California’s sexual harassment laws, employers are required to provide their employees with two hours of sexual harassment training every two years. These laws apply to all supervisory employees and employers with more than 50 employees. The DHEF provides employers with detailed instructions on exactly what this required training should look like. Many other states do not have this type of requirement, and it serves to help prevent sexual harassment in the workplace.

Employers with five or more employees are required to provide one hour of sexual harassment prevention training to nonsupervisory employees. This training may be accessible on a computer or mobile device and they must be available in multiple languages.

Punitive Damages

Under California law, victims of sexual harassment can work with the FEHA to recover punitive damages from their harassers. These punitive damages are only possible in certain situations, however. For example, punitive damages may be awarded when victims suffer harassment and retaliation from a corporation’s officers, directors, or managing agents.

Pregnancy Disability Amendment

The FEHA was amended in 1978 to provide additional protections to women who are disabled due to pregnancy. According to this amendment, employers in California are required to provide their employees with unpaid, job-protected leave to employees disabled by pregnancy complications. This is known as “pregnancy disability leave.” If you find yourself in this situation, you are also eligible to receive temporary disability insurance benefits. Discrimination based on pregnancy is one of the most overlooked types of sexual harassment.

