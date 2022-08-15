What Are Non-Economic Damages in a Boise Car Accident?

Disfigurement deserves a special mention because it is essentially a mix of both economic and non-economic damages.

What Are Non-Economic Damages?

Non-economic damages are purely psychological or emotional in nature. In contrast to economic damages, these losses cannot be quantified with a clear dollar amount. You can’t present a receipt for your PTSD, and you certainly can’t show medical records that prove you have a “loss of enjoyment of life.” But even though these damages are not associated with specific dollar amounts, they are legitimate.

How Are Non-Economic Damages Calculated?

So if non-economic damages are not associated with dollar amounts, then how is their value calculated when determining settlements? The multiplier method is the most common approach. This involves assigning the non-economic damages with a number – usually on a scale of one to four – and multiplying that number by your total economic damages. For example, if your medical expenses and missed wages totaled $200,000 and your general damages multiplier was 2, you would be left with a total settlement of $400,000.

Examples of Non-Economic Damages

Here are some of the most common non-economic damages:

Depression

PTSD

Anxiety

Loss of consortium

Loss of enjoyment of life

Emotional distress

Pain & suffering

Disfigurement

Disfigurement deserves a special mention because it is essentially a mix of both economic and non-economic damages. While a disfigurement is a physical injury, it is also psychological in nature because it affects one’s sense of self-identity and self-worth.

Where Can I Find an Attorney Near Me?

