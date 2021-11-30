What are the Biggest Risks Truck Drivers Face When Driving Through Fred?

It is common for certain drivers to have to deliver chemicals, fuel, biological materials, radioactive materials, or hazardous wastes. All of these items can be very dangerous if the driver is exposed or there is a collision.

Fred, LA – Truck driving is one of the most dangerous professions in the United States. Drivers are traveling at high speeds on roadways for extended periods of time, and there is always the possibility of an accident. Despite these general problems, there are a few specific hazards that make driving more dangerous and increase the likelihood of a collision.

Hazardous materials

It is common for certain drivers to have to deliver chemicals, fuel, biological materials, radioactive materials, or hazardous wastes. All of these items can be very dangerous if the driver is exposed or there is a collision. For these reasons, there is often additional training and special requirements related to the delivery of hazardous materials. The carrier may have to also purchase special high risk insurance for vehicles that deliver these items. In the event of an accident, there may need to be special cleanup crews called and people injured may need extensive treatment.

Fatigue and exhaustion

The stress of being on the road for extended periods of time can cause any truck driver to get tired and lose focus. While it is difficult to get exact data on the scale of the problem, driver fatigue is likely a factor in a significant amount of truck crashes that happen each year. Because of these risks, drivers are even required to take mandatory breaks and rest periods, and their total number of driving hours each day are limited by federal Department of Transportation regulations.

Repairs in the field

Truckers have to end up doing maintenance regularly as they are driving long distances. Having to fix parts or make stops to inspect the vehicle on the side of a highway can be extremely dangerous, especially if there is high speed traffic close by. If repairs are not done regularly, a failure of an important part such as tires or breaks may be the cause of a collision.

Bodily injuries

In addition to risks from other vehicles, truck drivers can experience other kinds of bodily injuries while working. This includes falling from their cab, being hit by a trailer or cargo, back problems from sitting for extended periods of time, and other health problems that are directly related to being on the roads for a long time and working with dangerous cargo.

Learning more about truck accident lawsuits

