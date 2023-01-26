What are the Different Services Offered by a Notary?

Notaries are impartial witnesses who ensure a document’s validity and accuracy for everyone involved.

A notary public is a person who offers their services as an impartial witness to verify the authenticity of legal documents, including a marriage certificate, power of attorney, and mortgage. A notary public does more than sign their name on legal documents. A notary public is an impartial witness to the signing of documents.

Notaries are usually commissioned by their state, which gives them authority. A notary’s main job is to confirm people’s identities so that they know who they are dealing with before any transactions occur. There is no cost for this service, but a fee may be charged if the document signed requires a seal or stamp and the signer requests it from the notary.

Offer you legal advice:

Notaries do not give legal advice, but if a signer asks for help, they can provide some information as long as it is within the scope of their services. For example, notaries public cannot tell you if your contract will be valid or not but can help you with any questions regarding the execution of the document. Notary laws vary from state to state, but most must check a document’s legality before performing their duties. It includes checking whether the parties involved have reached an agreement voluntarily and that the terms comply with state law. Notaries also confirm that both parties want to sign and understand what they are signing.

Handle real estate transfers:

In real estate transactions, a notary acts as an impartial witness. They ensure that the parties involved have reached an agreement and verify basic information, such as whether the property being sold is the same one being transferred. In addition, if there are multiple buyers and sellers, notaries must make sure each party has the authority to sign for their company or themselves.

In real estate transactions, notaries ensure that the property deed is signed and dated by all parties involved in the transaction, then records it with an appropriate public official according to state law. Notaries can only perform these services if their state commissions them as a notary public. Therefore, verifying a notary's qualifications before using them is essential to avoid problems.

Draft Will and Power of Attorney:

Some states allow notaries to draft essential legal documents like wills and powers of attorney. A choice allows you to leave your assets to your heirs upon death, while a power of attorney (POA) allows someone else to make financial and medical decisions on your behalf if you cannot do so yourself. Notaries who offer this service may have additional restrictions on what they can or cannot include. For example, some states may allow POA but not Testamentary Trusts or other specific types of trusts that state law requires. Check with the appropriate authority before you hire a notary for this purpose.

