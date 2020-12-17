What are the Duties of a Public Adjuster?

Unlike general claim adjusters and other professionals within the insurance industry, a public adjuster works with specifically the policyholder, not with insurance companies.

A public adjuster, which may also sometimes be referred to as a professional insurance adjuster or a claims adjuster, advocates for the insured policyholder. The public adjuster does so by assisting and negotiating the claim holder’s insurance claim. It should be noted that there is a difference between a general claims adjuster and a public adjuster.

Claim adjusters may serve either the insurance company or policyholder. However, public adjusters strictly represent policyholders. For instance, suppose the claims adjuster is working on behalf of an insurance company. In that case, the adjuster is generally in charge of determining whether a party claiming a loss is owed a payment per the insurance policy terms and how much they are owed. Conversely, while the public adjuster is representing a policyholder, the public adjuster applies their knowledge, training, and relevant previous experience to advise, manage, and submit a claim to the policyholder’s insurance company.

Public Adjusters Evaluate Existing Insurance Policies

A policyholder can opt to hire an independent insurance professional, in lieu of a claims adjuster their insurance company assigns them. Before the public juster is able to help the policyholder settle the insurance claim, they must first evaluate the policyholder’s existing insurance policies. This will be beneficial in determining what coverage may potentially be applicable to the policyholder’s claim. From there, the public adjuster will research, detail, and find support to substantiate damages and any additional associated expenses.

Navigate the Claims Process with a Public Adjuster

The insurance claims process is complicated, with countless policies that are possibly applicable and oftentimes multiple parties involved in a claim. A seasoned public adjuster will help a policyholder navigate the twists and turns of the claims process. Public adjusters take care of the necessary documents, expedite a policyholder’s claims, and assist the policyholder in obtaining a more satisfactory claim recovery. In the event that the policyholder’s claim recovery was not sufficient, the public adjuster may reopen a claim and renegotiate for more compensation. This generally takes place when a discrepancy is found after the claim has already been settled. All the while, the policyholder is isolated from the taxing mental toll of directly engaging with the adversary. With their mental worries alleviated, policyholders can now focus on recovery and their wellbeing.

A Public Adjuster Recognizes a Weak Claim

Not all claims are created equal. It is a public adjuster’s duty to recognize weak claims, whether they may be insubstantial or disputable. Many insurance policy terms may be foreign to a policyholder; meaning, a policyholder might believe that they have a completely viable claim. Therefore, the public adjuster should explain if there are any issues with the claim to the policyholder.

Unlike general claim adjusters and other professionals within the insurance industry, a public adjuster works with specifically the policyholder, not with insurance companies. Public adjusters can help you navigate the intricacies of complex insurance policies and negotiate a claim that maximizes and speeds up your financial recovery.