What Are the Four Types of Workplace Harassment?

Employees can be harassed in many different ways. However, virtually all forms of workplace harassment are illegal, and you are fully within your rights to sue those who harass you. With help from a qualified attorney, you can hold your employer accountable for allowing this harassment to continue unaddressed. That being said, it may be helpful to learn about the four different types of workplace harassment so you know exactly what to look out for.

As soon as you believe that you have been harassed, it’s time to get in touch with sexual harassment lawyers. These lawyers can help you hold your employer accountable for allowing the harassment to continue. It doesn’t really matter what type of harassment you have experienced, as your lawyer can help you file a lawsuit regardless. However, it is important to act quickly, as the statute of limitations1 may prevent you from suing if you wait too long.

Quid Pro Quo

One of the most serious types of harassment is known as “quid pro quo” sexual harassment. This is when a manager, boss, or anyone in a position of power abuses their power and coerces an employee into a sexual relationship. Note that this type of relationship is illegal even if the employee consents to it. The assumption is that the employee is only consenting because they are worried about losing their job if they refuse the sexual advances. There might also be hints of receiving work-related benefits if employees acquiesce.

Hostile Work Environment

“Hostile work environment” is probably the most generalized form of harassment, and it encompasses a wide range of potential issues. These include inappropriate jokes, unwanted touching, sexual comments, distribution of pornography in the workplace, and so on. The main idea is that the work environment has become so hostile that it is unbearable for reasonable people.

Retaliation

When workers are fired for reporting sexual harassment, this is called retaliation2. This form of misconduct is especially serious because it can lead to a significant loss of income for the victim. It also sends a message to other workers that reporting harassment will result in termination. This is highly illegal, and employers can face significant legal consequences for this type of misconduct.

Online Harassment

Online harassment has become especially common in the modern era. Workplace harassment can continue beyond working hours and outside of the physical workplace itself. Inappropriate texts, spreading inappropriate images online, and similar acts can all fall under the general umbrella of workplace sexual harassment if it involves employees at the same company.

Where Can I Find a California Sexual Harassment Lawyer Near Me?

If you’ve been searching for Fresno sexual harassment lawyers, there are many professionals available to help you. Choose from a selection of the best California sexual harassment lawyers, and you can give yourself the best possible chance of success. With their assistance, you can pursue justice, closure, and a fair financial settlement.

