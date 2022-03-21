What are the Most Common Causes of Truck Accidents in Virginia?

Truckers are not to blame for all truck accidents in Virginia.

Truck accidents in Virginia can be caused by all kinds of different factors. Often, the trucker behind the wheel is the one to blame – but that isn’t always the case. Regardless of what caused the accident, the consequences are clear: injured victims are left with considerable, potentially life-altering injuries. These injured victims often need to pursue personal injury claims in order to receive compensation for medical expenses, missed wages, and other damages.

The best way to pursue a settlement is to get in touch with a qualified, experienced truck accident attorney. With help from one of these legal professionals, you can strive for the best possible results and pursue a fair, adequate settlement. Fault plays a significant role in these personal injury claims, and it makes sense to assess what caused your accident before moving forward with the legal process. An attorney can help you with virtually every stage of your injury claim – starting with an initial consultation.

Distracted Driving

Distracted driving is a risk factor for all motorists1, and truckers are certainly no exception. In fact, you might even argue that truckers are more likely to be distracted due to the monotonous and repetitive nature of their work. Truckers are known to watch videos, text, or even play video games while behind the wheel.

Fatigue

Why are there so many truck accidents in Virginia? The answer is simple: at any given time, there are numerous trucks on the roads. Since these vehicles are such an integral aspect of our infrastructure, their involvement in various crashes makes sense. After all, with more trucks on the road, the chances of crashes are higher. Generally speaking, trucks are involved in about 7% of all crashes in the United States.

But there’s another reason truck accidents are especially prevalent, and that has to do with fatigue2. Since truckers are so important to our economy and infrastructure, they are under enormous pressure to meet deadlines. This means that truckers are often extremely tired, having been forced to stay awake for long periods of time without rest. This can obviously lead to accidents. Worse still, it can encourage truckers to take drugs in order to stay awake.

Rear-Enders

Truckers are not to blame for all truck accidents in Virginia. Sometimes, motorists follow too closely behind semi-trucks, and they end up rear-ending these vehicles. The consequences can be fatal for motorists who rear-end trucks, as they can be pushed underneath the rear trailer.

Where Can I Find a Virginia Truck Accident Attorney Near Me?

If you’ve been searching the Virginia area for a qualified, experienced truck accident attorney, look no further than The Trent Law Practice. Over the years, we have assisted numerous accident victims, including those who have been injured in truck crashes. Regardless of what caused your truck accident, we can help you pursue fair, adequate compensation that reflects the true extent of your injuries. Book your consultation today.

Sources: