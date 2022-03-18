What are the Most Common Injuries in a Truck Accident in San Diego?

If, for instance, the company failed to check the driver’s record and it turns out he had a history of aggressive driving, your lawyer can claim it was a case of negligence.

Approximately 113 fatal truck accidents are registered each year in California and in many cases there are multiple people killed in a collision, not to mention the over 3,000 people injured in this type of crash. In the San Diego area, truck accidents cause dozens of fatalities and hundreds of people injured every single year. Your chances of recovering the damages you deserve depend on what you do after the accident and how fast you take action. Seeing to your health is your priority, but you should also consider how are you going to pay for your medical bills and how are you going to provide for your family while you’re recuperating. If it’s the first time you’re involved in a truck accident, you will find the claim mechanism is more complex than in a regular traffic collision and it might be wise to talk to a knowledgeable San Diego truck accident lawyer before taking any action.

What are the most common injuries in a truck accident?

Truck accidents often result in catastrophic injuries, but even if you don’t think you’re badly hurt you should see a doctor as soon as possible.

The most common types of injuries in a truck truck accident are head trauma, neck and back injuries, lacerations, broken limbs or burns.

If you sustain severe brain damage or a spinal injury, you’ll probably be taken to the nearest hospital right away. Yet, if you bump your head or hurt your back, you might feel well enough and refuse immediate medical help. According to experts, a traffic accident typically causes a rush of adrenaline through your body and the hormones will mask the pain. Maybe you’ll only start feeling the symptoms of a back injury after a few days, but if you take too long to see a doctor you might compromise your chances of getting the damages you deserve.

In order to recover damages following a truck accident you need to file a personal injury claim. If you talk to an experienced California truck accident lawyer, they will explain that in order to get compensation you need to prove that the crash was caused by negligence and you must show that your injuries were caused by that accident. To make sure the insurance company won’t challenge that, you should have your injuries documented right after the crash.

Who is liable to pay damages in a truck accident?

Truck accidents differ from car accidents because more than one party may be held accountable. It will be the job of your lawyer to conduct a full investigation into the crash, to see who is to blame. In many cases, it’s the trucker who should be held accountable, but in certain situations you may have a case against the trucking company, those responsible for loading the truck or the manufacturer of a defective part.

If, for instance, the company failed to check the driver’s record and it turns out he had a history of aggressive driving, your lawyer can claim it was a case of negligence. Also, if the truck was not road worthy this is also on the company as vehicle maintenance is their responsibility.

Depending on their findings, your lawyers will suggest filing a claim against the driver, his employer or both. The goal is to find as many sources of getting damages as possible as severe injuries cause substantial financial losses.