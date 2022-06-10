What are the Possible Compensations in a Semi-Truck Accident, and How Can an Attorney Help?

Ultimately, the most important factor will be finding an attorney who has experience dealing with insurance companies.

Semi-truck accidents are some of the deadliest. These huge vehicles can cause damage to other cars and injure a larger number of people in an accident compared to regular-sized cars. When you have been injured in a semi-truck accident, there will be several expenses that you may need to cover with your compensation claim, and you’ll need an attorney to help you get the entire compensation you’re entitled to.

There are many possible types of compensation available to you after a semi-truck accident. You will need to contact a reliable semi-truck accident attorney to ensure that you receive the compensation. These can include:

1. Medical Expenses

After an accident, you will likely have a lot of medical bills. These can include the cost of ambulance transportation, hospitalization, surgeries, and any other necessary medical treatment. If you have insurance, your policy can cover some of these costs. However, you will still likely be responsible for deductibles, co-pays, and other out-of-pocket expenses. You may also be responsible for the cost of continuing medical care after your initial treatment. It can include physical therapy, counseling, and even medications.

2. Lost Wages

If you cannot return to work after an accident caused by a semi-truck driver’s negligence, you may be entitled to lost wages. It could cover your salary, bonuses, and other forms of income. If you are self-employed, you might recover the cost of lost business opportunities. In these circumstances, you may need to provide documentation of these losses, which will be more complicated than if you are an employee who cannot work. Here, your attorney can help you gather the necessary evidence.

3. Property Damages

Along with personal injuries, semi-truck accidents can also cause property damage to other cars in a crash. Insurance will likely cover it, but you may still need compensation for your deductible or additional costs not included in your policy limits. If any of the damages were not covered by insurance, you might be able to recover these costs from the at-fault driver.

4. Pain and Suffering

In addition to the more substantial damages listed, you may also be entitled to compensation for the pain, damage, and suffering caused by your injuries. It can include physical pain, emotional distress, and mental anguish. The compensation you may receive for these damages will depend on the severity of your injuries. An attorney can help you get a fair amount based on your medical costs, lost wages, and other losses.

5. Punitive Damages for Gross Negligence

In specific situations, you may also be entitled to punitive damages if the truck driver was grossly negligent. Punitive damages aim to punish the driver and prevent them from committing similar actions in the future. Punitive damages can help you recover more than what is covered by regular compensation claims, but they are usually only available if gross negligence can be proven.

6. Wrongful Death

If you have lost a loved one in a semi-truck accident, you may be able to file a wrongful death claim. It can help you recover the cost of funeral expenses, lost income, and other damages. You will likely need to hire an attorney to help you with this claim, as it can be complicated.

A semi-truck accident attorney can help you recover the full amount you’re entitled to after an accident involving one of these large vehicles. They will investigate the accident, find evidence, and negotiate with the insurance companies on your behalf. If necessary, they will also take your case to court. An attorney can help you get the best possible outcome in your case and make sure you are fairly compensated for your injuries.

How to Search for the Perfect Attorney for Your Requirements?

If you’ve been in a semi-truck accident, it’s crucial to find an attorney who has experience handling these types of cases. They will know how to deal with the insurance companies and get you the compensation you deserve.

You can begin by enquiring with family and friends for recommendations. You can also look online for attorneys in your area who specialize in semi-truck accident cases. Once you have a few recommendations, contact the attorneys to discuss your case and ask for references from former clients.

Ultimately, the most important factor will be finding an attorney who has experience dealing with insurance companies. They should also have a sound reputation among former clients and other professionals in the legal field. Ask about their fees, success rate, and any other questions to help you decide which attorney is right for your case.

If you’ve been severely injured in a semi-truck accident, contact an attorney today to find out how they can help. With the support of an experienced semi-truck accident attorney, you can recover the full amount of compensation you deserve.