What are the Stages of Divorce?

Losing someone close to you through divorce can be a challenging situation. Some of the most important moments in someone’s life include marriage, but not all of these marriages are meant to be.

There are matters beyond our control, so the best way to deal with a dispute is to let each person choose what they want to follow rather than remaining in the same place. When you go through a separation, you have to let go of the love of your life that you once thought of as perfect. There are obstacles to overcome, though, for a happy and free life after a divorce.

Divorce: Pain

People go through pain when they separate from each other. That’s normal since we are emotional; the same reason why we laugh or cry. There’s no good explanation for how people get hurt. It all depends on what they’re into and how much.

On the other hand, it is important to keep going to avoid getting depressed, which many people do for a long time. Pain is normal, but there are ways to get through it. It’s a good way to change one’s mindset from a painful past to a fresh start by reassessing things that could have been done and doing them now that there’s a chance.

Divorce: Denial

Depression is one of the hardest things to deal with because of denial after divorce. When individuals divorce, it can depress them, and people often blame themselves or dwell on their pasts. They believe that it’s not over and that things will change. There are things you have no control over, so each party should respect the other’s differences.

It’s hard to accept that the person you’ve loved so much is gone, but this isn’t the end of the world. Once you realize that everything has a purpose, you will accept what has happened.

It is also hard to get through denial, but you can reach acceptance by looking at things from a different angle.

Divorce: Acceptance

Acceptance is the final stage of separation. Once you’ve accepted your faults and figured out what you deserve, you’re free from anxiety and heartaches. As always, a good divorce lawyer can help to sort everything out.

Memories always remain, yet as soon as you figure out there are lessons to support you, you can start fresh and regain your self-esteem. It’s never too late to work on your life once you’ve opened up to reality.

Women and Divorce

Research has shown that women on average experience a 15-30% decline in their income after separation. Men, however, may see a 10-15% increase in their income. Since children usually live with their mother after the break-up, this economic disparity not only affects the suddenly single mom, but also the children. More than 40% of women are not awarded child support. Only about half of the women awarded support get the full amount from their ex-husbands. Sometimes you have to sell the family house, adding the stress of a move to the trauma of divorce.

Economic instability is a constant source of anxiety as you try to rebuild your life. Usually when a couple breaks up, there just isn’t enough money in the marriage pot for two separate lives.

Dealing with Divorce

Everyone deals with grief and loss differently and at a different pace. Most people move on after a divorce or ended relationship within two-three years.