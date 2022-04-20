What are the Three Types of Harassment?

A superior employee, supervisor, or owner might imply that if a subservient employee provides sexual favors, they will provide them with certain work benefits.

There are many different ways in which you might be harassed at your workplace in Chula Vista. If you’re serious about fighting for your rights as an employee, it’s important to watch out for all types of sexual harassment. Whether it’s happening to you or someone else, harassment is never acceptable. If you witness this misconduct or experience it directly, you have every right to report it, document it, and take legal action if necessary.

If you’re thinking about filing a sexual harassment lawsuit, it makes sense to get in touch with a qualified, experienced sexual harassment attorney in California at your earliest convenience. With their help, you can strive for the best possible outcome and hold your employer accountable for their misconduct. It’s best to act quickly, as the statute of limitations may prevent you from taking legal action if you wait too long.

In-Person Harassment

Perhaps the most obvious form of harassment you might experience in the workplace is in-person harassment. This might include unwanted sexual comments, unwanted sexual touching, unwanted sexual advances, inappropriate jokes, and more. This falls under the general category of “hostile work environment,” and you can sue if you experience in-person harassment of any kind. Make sure to report the harassment as soon as possible to your supervisor.

Virtual Harassment

In the modern era, it is also important to consider virtual harassment. As the name implies, this type of harassment takes place in the digital world. Examples include inappropriate text messages, “cyber-stalking,” spreading false rumors of a sexual nature on social media platforms, and much more. Remember, you can sue for virtual harassment even if it took place outside of work hours. It is important to collect evidence if you have experienced this type of harassment. For example, you might take screenshots of inappropriate text messages.

Quid Pro Quo Harassment

Last but not least, we have “quid pro quo” sexual harassment. This is probably one of the most misunderstood forms of sexual harassment, and it involves the relationship between superior and subservient employees. A superior employee, supervisor, or owner might imply that if a subservient employee provides sexual favors, they will provide them with certain work benefits, such as promotions, better working hours, bonuses, raises, and so on. It is important to remember that even if you consent to this type of sexual harassment, it is still illegal, and you can still sue.

Enlist the Help of a Qualified Attorney Today

If you’ve been searching for a qualified, experienced sexual harassment attorney in Chula Vista, there are many legal professionals waiting to assist you. Get in touch with one of these attorneys, and you can immediately take your first steps towards justice. Not only can an attorney help you determine whether you can sue, but they can also guide you forward and help you receive a considerable financial settlement. Book your consultation today.