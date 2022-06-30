What are the Ways Wages are Calculated in Mississippi?

If an employer is not paying their workers properly due to ignorance of wage laws, illegal deductions, sexual harassment, or other issues, they can be sued.

Jackson, MS – Workers should always be careful to check their pay statements for accuracy and possible errors. An employer in Mississippi may make mistakes that can result in lost wages, or they may purposely engage in illegal practices that are considered wage theft. When the employee notices any errors and miscalculations, they should bring the issue to their employer’s attention. If the employer is uncooperative, the person may require the assistance of a labor attorney to file a formal unpaid wage claim.

Standard pay rate

All workers have a standard pay rate that is multiplied by the number of hours they worked in the pay period to come up with a gross pay figure. The total number of hours listed on the pay statement should match the amount that the worker actually logged in the pay period, and there should not be any errors in the multiplication of the rate times the total hours.

Minimum wage laws

The standard pay rate must be at or above the state minimum wage. States can pass minimum wage laws that give workers a greater amount than the federal minimum wage, but not less. Mississippi uses the federal minimum wage for workers within the state, so both are the same amount.

Overtime pay

When a worker has worked more than forty hours in any seven day consecutive period, they are eligible for overtime. This is true regardless of when the employer chooses to start or end the week. Overtime pay must be at least one and one half times the worker’s standard pay rate. This applies to all hourly workers, although there are some exceptions for salaried workers and certain others who are not considered regular employees. Each worker should check to see if they are eligible for overtime or not, as it is possible that the employer has mis-categorized the employee.

Pay deductions

All workers will receive some kind of deductions from their take home pay due to things like social security and taxes. However, certain deductions are illegal and cannot be taken out of the person’s pay. Things like supplies and materials necessary for the worker’s job are generally the responsibility of the employer.

Illegal pay practices

If an employer is not paying their workers properly due to ignorance of wage laws, illegal deductions, sexual harassment, or other issues, they can be sued. The worker is always entitled to the full outstanding amount, and there may be additional damages such as interest and liquidated damages on late wages.

More information from a local employment attorney

USAttorneys.com is a site that lists lawyers throughout the country. Anyone who needs assistance from an attorney who focuses on labor law in Jackson or other parts of Mississippi can use the directory to schedule a meeting.