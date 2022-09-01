What Are Your Options After a Personal Injury?

Car accidents are without a doubt the personal injury accidents that are most recurrent and most reported in the United States.

Personal injury accidents are some of the most recurrent and dangerous incidents reported in the United States. Medical malpractice cases, car accidents, slip and falls, and defamation suits are some of the cases filed under the personal injury umbrella. Personal injury cases run the gamut, vehicular accidents and malpractice suits in particular are known to be quite serious and could require permanent medical treatment possibly leaving the victim permanently disabled. If you or someone you know has recently suffered damages due to a personal injury accident caused by a negligent party, we suggest contacting an experienced and compassionate personal injury attorney in Traverse City, Michigan.

How the Law Describes Personal Injury

According to Cornell Law School Legal Information Institute, “personal injuries include every variety of injury to a person’s body, emotions, or reputation, as contradistinguished from injury to property rights. There are three grounds on which personal injury claims can be brought: Negligence – the basis for liability under negligence stems from an individual’s failures to behave with the level of care that someone of ordinary prudence would have exercised under the same circumstances. Strict Liability holds a defendant liable for committing an action, regardless of what his/her intent or mental state was when committing the action. Intentional Wrongs result from an intentional act of the defendant.” Any of these grounds can make for a strong defense pending you have enough solid evidence to support your case. Gathering such crucial information of course is one of your attorney’s most important duties.

The Most Frequently Recurring Personal Injury Accidents in the United States

The most frequently reported personal injury incidents are car accidents, medical malpractice cases, slip and fall accidents, assault, product liability, dog bites, wrongful death cases, workplace accidents, construction injuries, and premise liability claims. Car accidents are without a doubt the personal injury accidents that are most recurrent and most reported in the United States. Per the Insurance Information Institute, “a statistical projection of traffic fatalities for 2020 from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) shows that an estimated 38,680 people died in motor vehicle traf­fic crashes, up 7.2 percent from 36,096 fatalities in 2019. The increase in fatalities occurred despite vehicle miles traveled falling about 13.2 percent in 2020 from a year prior as stay-at-home orders due to the COVID-19 pandemic were in effect. As a result the fatality rate per 100 million vehicle miles traveled soared to 1.37 from 1.11 in 2019 to the highest level since 2007.” If you or someone you know has lived through a car accident or any other kind of personal injury accident, we recommend that you speak with an experienced personal injury attorney in Traverse City, Michigan at the Neumann Law Group. For information on their services call (231) 221-0050.