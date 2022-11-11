What Are Your Rights If You’re a Pregnant Worker in San Francisco?

You also have the right to a safe, private area at work where you can pump milk.

Although getting pregnant can change your life considerably, it shouldn’t change the way you are treated at work. If you feel like you’ve been discriminated against due to your pregnancy, you should know that this is a form of sexual harassment. The Civil Rights Act prohibits all forms of gender-based discrimination. Since only biological females can become pregnant, this form of discrimination specifically targets women. But what does pregnancy discrimination actually look like in San Francisco? What are your rights as a pregnant woman? And what can you do if you feel as though you have suffered this form of gender-based discrimination in the workplace?

The answer to the last question is quite straightforward. If you have experienced sexual harassment of any kind in San Francisco, you are fully entitled to take legal action against your employer and any individual harassers. You can do this by getting in touch with a qualified, experienced sexual harassment attorney in California. It’s always best to connect with one of these legal professionals as soon as possible. Vital evidence has a tendency to disappear, and the statute of limitations may prevent you from taking legal action if you wait too long.

You Cannot Be Fired Due to Your Pregnancy

The first thing you need to know is that it’s illegal for your employer to fire you because of your pregnancy. This is more common than you might think, as employers might be concerned that a pregnant woman will not be able to perform her regular duties. Some might actually believe that they are protecting the safety of the pregnant woman and her unborn baby when they fire them. But it’s important to know that it’s your choice when to work, and you can make up your own mind as to whether certain duties are too dangerous for you. Your employer cannot make this decision for you.

A Company Cannot Take Your Pregnancy Into Account When Hiring You

Businesses in California cannot even consider your pregnancy when determining whether or not they want to hire you. They also cannot consider whether or not you might become pregnant in the future when deciding whether or not to hire you. Unfortunately, this practice is quite common across many industries, from fast food companies to high-level corporations.

You Have the Right to Pump Milk While at Work

You also have the right to a safe, private area at work where you can pump milk. An employer cannot simply direct you to the bathroom. However, for smaller companies, the government recognizes that this might not be possible.

