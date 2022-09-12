What Assistance Do Labor and Employment Lawyers Provide in Indianapolis?

It is possible that a worker who has reported issues such as unpaid wages, sexual harassment, or discrimination may suddenly become the target of disciplinary action by the employer.

Indianapolis, IN – Employment law can be confusing for workers because there are a number of different regulations that limit what workplaces can do, but these rules can also vary greatly from state to state. However, there are a few general areas that all labor attorneys handle and they can provide answers to clients who have questions or need to file a lawsuit. People who are concerned about workplace problems can find an attorney to provide more specific answers in any of the following areas.

Unpaid wages and wage theft

Workers are always able to receive the full amount they are owed for any work done, plus overtime wages when applicable. Despite these rules, American workers in Indiana and other states still lose millions each year to unpaid wages and other illegal practices by their employers. A workplace is always required to follow regulations related to minimum wage laws, overtime, and issues with workers who receive tips as their compensation. They also cannot take illegal deductions out of a worker’s pay, as only taxes, paying into social security, and certain other deductions are allowed by law.

Sexual Harassment

Any kind of discrimination or mistreatment that is based on a worker’s gender or sex is illegal under federal laws that apply to all workplaces throughout the United States. The legally actionable types of sexual harassment are being subjected to a hostile work environment, or being asked to engage in some kind of sexual conduct by a superior. Victims may receive compensation that is related to their losses and the size of their employer.

Discrimination laws

There are civil rights protections that apply to all workplaces which limit what characteristics can be considered when taking adverse action against any employee. These include race, gender, national origin, religion, and sexual orientation. Similar protections also apply to pregnant women who experience mistreatment. If a worker is terminated, demoted, loses benefits or pay, or denied a position in any company based on these protected characteristics, the employer can face legal action.

Retaliation against workers

It is possible that a worker who has reported issues such as unpaid wages, sexual harassment, or discrimination may suddenly become the target of disciplinary action by the employer. This is always illegal and workers who assert their rights cannot be mistreated or harmed by their employer in any way. In these cases, the employer may face a lawsuit for their illegal conduct, as well as separate legal action for retaliating against the worker.

Indiana labor attorneys

USAttorneys.com is a website that helps people who are having workplace issues and need legal representation. Workers in Indianapolis and other cities can browse the listings to locate an employment attorney in their area.