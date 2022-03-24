What Can a Truck Accident Lawyer Do For You?

If your personal injury lawsuit does go to trial, then your attorney will indeed play the role you’ve probably seen in legal drama series on television.

If you’ve been injured in a semi-truck crash, you might be wondering what a truck accident lawyer can do for you. When most people think of lawyers, they picture well-dressed professionals screaming “I object” in courtroom settings. The role of a typical truck accident lawyer in Memphis is somewhat less dramatic, but their ability to help injured victims is still very real.

If you want to know how a lawyer can help, you might consider booking a consultation with a qualified, experienced truck accident attorney in Tennessee. During a consultation, your attorney can explain exactly how they plan to help you. While internet research is a positive first step, only a face-to-face consultation allows you to create a unique action plan based on your specific needs.

The Main Role of a Truck Accident Lawyer

The main role of a truck accident lawyer is to help you get a fair, adequate settlement that completely covers all of your various losses. This is because the vast majority of injury claims never see the inside of a courtroom, and are instead settled behind closed doors with insurance companies. As a result, your attorney will likely bring strong negotiation skills to the table, pushing back against inadequate settlement offers until adjusters provide you with your fair share.

This is incredibly important, because your injuries may have far worse ramifications than you realize. For example, a head injury might not result in significant medical treatment within the first few weeks, but it can become progressively worse over time. As the injury becomes worse, you may struggle with cognition, lose your job, lose your relationship, and experience serious mental health issues.

This is just one example of how an injury can result in more losses than you fully realize, including both non-economic and economic damages. A skilled attorney can take all of these various factors into account to ensure you receive a fair settlement.

What if My Personal Injury Lawsuit DOES Go to Trial?

If your personal injury lawsuit does go to trial, then your attorney will indeed play the role you’ve probably seen in legal drama series on television. They will have to present evidence to the court that proves your injuries are legitimate, and they will need to show that someone else’s negligence caused these injuries. A judge or jury will then award you a settlement.

Enlist the Help of a Qualified Attorney Today

If you’ve been searching the Memphis area for a qualified, experienced truck accident attorney, there are plenty of options available. Book a consultation with one of these attorneys, and you can begin to learn exactly how an attorney will help. With their assistance, you can make informed legal decisions while working towards a positive resolution and a fair settlement.