What Can Cause a Tractor Trailer to Flip Over in Jackson?

Jackson, MS – Semi trucks are dangerous because of the difficulty in maintaining control of the vehicle and its attached trailer. Drivers also have the job of trying to get these large vehicles to their destination by driving for hours at a time without making a mistake.

During an accident, a common scenario is when the trailer flips over onto a highway, often with disastrous results such as other vehicles being damaged, injuries occurring, and the cargo spilling out onto the road. There are a few different reasons why this tends to happen, but the driver and their employer can potentially be sued for all of the losses that they caused. There are attorneys who focus their efforts on these kinds of truck accident lawsuits.

Excessive weight

One of the reasons that weight limits exist for semi trucks is the possibility that the trailer can flip over from being too heavy. This is most likely to happen during turns or curves on the road due to the tractor trailer’s high center of gravity which exerts much more force than standard vehicles completing the same turn.

Driver error

Drivers need to be extra careful when operating a truck that is loaded with heavy cargo. Unfortunately, things like distracted driving, intoxicated driving, not paying attention to the road and other mistakes are common among commercial drivers just like regular drivers. This means that a momentary lapse in judgment or mistake can sometimes have disastrous results for others in the area. It is important to keep in mind that truckers tend to have much less of a margin for error, as even a minor lapse in judgment can be disastrous.

Speeding

Speeding is another common problem among all drivers, although the results tend to be much worse when a commercial driver with a large vehicle speeds. When a tractor trailer crashes at a high rate of speed, it is possible that the impact can cause the vehicle to flip on its side or roll over. It is also possible that excessive speed can cause a driver to make a mistake during a turn, which will lead to the trailer falling.

Attorneys are available after a commercial vehicle crash

The Heilman Law Group handles legal matters related to commercial vehicle collisions in Jackson and nearby areas. People who have recently been hurt can speak with their attorneys to find out if a lawsuit is necessary.

USAttorneys.com is a service that gets people connected with lawyers who can assist them. Anyone who is currently looking for an attorney can call 800-672-3103 to get a referral.