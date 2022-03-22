What Can I Include in a Truck Accident Claim?

“Damages” are essentially losses that you’ll be including in your claim.

If you’ve been involved in a Los Angeles truck accident, you may be suffering from all kinds of issues. First of all, your injuries might be preventing you from working, causing your income to grind to a halt. Because of this, it might be impossible to pay for your medical expenses, which can be extremely expensive – even if you’ve suffered a relatively minor injury. On top of all this, your truck accident might have left you with lasting psychological trauma, and you may never want to go near a semi-truck ever again. So what can you include in your injury claim?

If you want to get the most out of your injury claim, it’s best to work with a qualified, experienced semi-truck accident attorney in California. These legal professionals can guide you towards a positive outcome, ensuring you get your fair share. Not only can a lawyer help you understand how much money you’ll receive in a settlement, but they can also help you achieve that goal by gathering evidence, negotiating with insurance companies, and representing you in court if necessary.

Economic and Non-Economic Damages

First of all, you need to understand the difference between economic and non-economic damages. These are the two main categories for damages in a personal injury lawsuit. “Damages” are essentially losses that you’ll be including in your claim.

Economic Damages: These are easy to quantify and calculate because they represent losses in real dollar amounts. For example, you might have incurred medical expenses due to your injuries. Or perhaps you have missed weeks of work due to your injuries, causing missed wages. These are both examples of economic damages.

These are easy to quantify and calculate because they represent losses in real dollar amounts. For example, you might have incurred medical expenses due to your injuries. Or perhaps you have missed weeks of work due to your injuries, causing missed wages. These are both examples of economic damages. Non-Economic Damages: These are more abstract damages that represent your mental and emotional losses. For example, you might have developed PTSD after your truck accident. Perhaps your injury was incredibly painful and traumatic, requiring surgeries and a long stay at a hospital. Maybe your injury has left you with disfiguring scars, creating self-confidence issues. These are all examples of non-economic damages.

What Can I Include?

You can include anything you like in your claim, as long as you have proof. For example, if you claim certain medical expenses, you’ll need to show medical records that prove that you actually received this treatment. You can also claim missed wages, but you’ll need to show evidence of your past income which proves the extent of your losses. The same goes for non-economic damages, although there is a little more wiggle room here. For example, someone who obviously has disfiguring scars would not need to prove this. The same goes for emotional distress, as certain traumatic injuries are assumed to be mentally and emotionally harmful.

Enlist the Help of a Qualified Attorney Today

If you’ve been searching for a qualified truck accident attorney, there are many legal professionals waiting to assist you. Get in touch with one of these lawyers as soon as possible, because the statute of limitations may prevent you from filing a claim if you wait too long. With help from an attorney, you can receive compensation for medical expenses, missed wages, and much more.