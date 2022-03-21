What Can You Do After a Hit-And-Run Semi-Truck Accident in Chicago?

Sometimes, injured victims are incapacitated after crashes, and the only person capable of calling 9-11 is the person who caused the crash.

A hit-and-run is an especially egregious traffic offense. Those who commit this violation show no consideration for the safety of others, and are instead more concerned with avoiding criminal charges after causing an accident. This act is not only illegal, but it also threatens the lives of innocent accident victims. Sometimes, injured victims are incapacitated after crashes, and the only person capable of calling 9-11 is the person who caused the crash. If they high-tail it out of there, that injured victim may be left to die of their wounds before getting the medical care they need. Things become even more serious in semi-truck accidents, as these crashes can cause especially serious injuries.

If you have been injured in a semi-truck accident, you may be wondering what to do if the trucker decided to flee the scene of the crash. Can you still file a lawsuit? How can you get compensation for your medical expenses, missed wages, and other damages if you can’t find the person responsible for the accident? While this situation certainly comes with its fair share of challenges, you can still pursue a positive legal outcome. Get in touch with a qualified, experienced truck accident attorney in Illinois, and you can go over your legal options in an efficient, confident manner.

Illinois is Not a “No-Fault” State

The first thing you need to understand is that Illinois is not a “no-fault” state. This means that in order to file a lawsuit and get compensation for your injuries, you need to actually hold someone else liable for the accident. This is known as a “fault-based” or “tort” system. In contrast, a no-fault system allows you to file a claim regardless of who is to blame for the accident.

It can be difficult to file a claim for a hit-and-run in a no-fault state like Illinois. If you can’t find the person responsible, you cannot sue them. Therefore, you cannot receive a settlement.

It is Very Difficult for Semi-Truck Drivers to Flee

The good news is that it is very difficult for semi-truck drivers to successfully flee the scene of a crash. First of all, it is much easier to spot and identify these large commercial vehicles. It’s not like they can weave through traffic and make a quick getaway down an alleyway.

Secondly, most semi-trucks are carefully monitored by the trucking companies that own them. Dash cam footage is reviewed regularly by these owners, and they will see if one of their drivers has caused an accident. Damage on the front of a vehicle is also a dead giveaway. This all means that the negligent semi-truck driver will likely be caught sooner or later, and you will then have the ability to sue them.

