What Constitutes Quid Pro Quo Sexual Harassment in Anaheim?

Quid pro quo is one of the most common forms of sexual harassment in Anaheim, and it’s important to know what to look for. What exactly constitutes quid pro quo sexual harassment? What should you do if you believe you have experienced this type of harassment? What kinds of consequences can guilty parties experience if they are found guilty? These are all important questions that are probably best left answered by a legal professional.

What is Quid Pro Quo Sexual Harassment?

Quid pro quo sexual harassment happens when an employee in a position of power abuses their influence over a lesser, “subservient” employee. In this situation, they might hint, imply, or openly express that the lower employee will experience some kind of employment benefit if they acquiesce to sexual advances. These benefits could include:

Raises

Bonuses

Better assignments

Lighter duties

Promotions

Not being fired

Being hired in the first place

Note that these are just a few examples that an employer or manager might offer a lower employee in exchange for sexual favors. The “reward” could be virtually anything that benefits the employee in relation to their career.

Who Can Commit Quid Pro Quo Sexual Harassment?

Anyone in a position of power or influence over you can commit quid pro quo sexual harassment. As a result, these guilty parties can hold many positions, including:

CEOs

Executives

Managers

Shift supervisors

Franchise owners

Coaches

HR specialists

Team leaders

As long as someone has the capability to grant you some kind of benefit, they can commit quid pro quo sexual harassment. In some cases, they may imply that they have the power to grant you benefits when they don’t actually have the authority to do so. As long you believe that they have this power, it can be construed as quid pro quo sexual harassment.

Consent Doesn’t Make it Legal

One of the most important things to remember about quid pro quo sexual harassment is that it is illegal even if you consented. The implication is that you only consented because you feared losing your job or missing out on important career benefits.

