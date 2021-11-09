What Do Sexual Harassment Lawyers Do for Their Clients in Huntsville?

When a worker is victimized by a supervisor or manager, it can be difficult for them to get help from within their company without fear or retaliation.

Huntsville, TX – When someone speaks to a lawyer about sexual harassment in their workplace, they are in a difficult position and they need someone who can help. Lawyers who are experienced in this aspect of the law can provide a number of different services that will help maximize the chances of success.

Evidence that supports the claim

A fundamental job of all lawyers is to gather and use the available evidence in a way that is favorable to their client’s arguments. Some of this information is shared by the defendant during the discovery process, while the lawyer may have to do some of their own investigating as well. Once evidence has been gathered, the lawyer will try to arrange and present their findings in such a way that all elements of the claim and the burden of proof can be met.

Following relevant procedures

Sexual harassment lawsuits are different from many other legal actions. The victim will have to follow a specific process that includes reporting the incident to their employer, notifying a labor agency if necessary, and finally receiving a right to sue letter. It is important for the attorney to guide the victim through this process to ensure that their claim will not be denied for not following the rules appropriately.

Business consulting

Some businesses retain lawyers to help prevent sexual harassment and train employees. Attorneys can provide advice about state and federal harassment laws, how these may be applied in the workplace, and what signs to look for in order to identify and eliminate workplace harassment. If the business establishes a long term relationship with the lawyer, they can ask for advice in specific situations related to harassment among their workers as well as provide guidance to human resources.

Bargaining power

When a worker is victimized by a supervisor or manager, it can be difficult for them to get help from within their company without fear or retaliation. Because the attorney is an independent person who is not employed by the perpetrator, they can take action on the victim’s behalf and help create a situation with more equal bargaining power. If the attorney notices that the employer has engaged in any kinds of retaliation after harassment is reported, they can file an additional lawsuit for these actions, as this is illegal as well.

Help from a labor law attorney in Texas

There are lawyers who help local clients in Huntsville with issues such as unpaid wages, discrimination, and harassment. Moore and Associates is a labor law firm that is available to meet with anyone who needs more information.