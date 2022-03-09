What Does a Lawyer Do to Help with Sexual Harassment Problems in Cleveland?

Both the employer and workers should understand the formal legal definition of sexual harassment, as well as how it is most likely to happen in their specific line of work.

Cleveland, OH – There are a number of reasons why employers and workers alike may both need help from sexual harassment lawyers at certain times. They can provide crucial advice about how to handle matters related to illegal harassment, as well as representation when a lawsuit is filed. Those who have specific questions can get answers and more advice from a local firm that focuses on labor and employment law.

Assisting companies with sexual harassment policies

It is helpful for businesses to put sexual harassment policies and relevant training in place. Cleveland sexual harassment lawyers can give advice to businesses that are setting up these protections, and make sure that their efforts are directed in the correct manner. Both the employer and workers should understand the formal legal definition of sexual harassment, as well as how it is most likely to happen in their specific line of work. Training sessions can be conducted for new hires and at regular intervals for other employees to make sure everyone in the company understands these laws and regulations.

Representation during lawsuits

People who believe that they have become victims of sexual harassment will want to meet with a local lawyer and see if they need to file a lawsuit. If the attorney is retained, they can draft the complaint on the victim’s behalf, attempt to gather evidence and investigate the situation, and either go to trial or negotiate a settlement with the employer. Ohio sexual harassment lawyers have an obligation to advocate for their client to ensure that they receive the most compensation available based on the specifics of the situation. Damages in sexual harassment cases are tied to specific losses such as finding a new job, lost wages and income, or even psychological treatment for victims. Compensation is also limited with damage caps based on the size of the employer in harassment cases.

Understanding the law

A sexual harassment claim needs to meet certain elements to be successful. This normally includes a hostile work environment that would affect any reasonable person’s ability to do their job, or a quid pro quo situation where the victim’s superiors have asked from some kind of sexual conduct in exchange for benefits or to retain their employment. Allegations of this conduct need to be backed up with concrete evidence such as workplace communications, video surveillance, or witness testimony. It is also the job of the attorney to try to meet these elements on the client’s behalf.

More information about sexual harassment lawsuits

