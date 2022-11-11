What Does a Personal Injury Lawyer Do?

Most cases settle. But, if you do end up going to trial, your attorney will represent you in court and fight for your right to receive compensation.

If you’ve been injured in some kind of accident and you think that someone else was to blame, you might be considering legal action. You may have heard that in order to file a lawsuit, you’ll need to get in touch with a personal injury lawyer. But why is this necessary? What exactly does a personal injury lawyer do, and how do you find the best one?

These are all important questions, and they’re probably best left answered by a legal professional. When you book a consultation with a personal injury lawyer in California, you can sit down and discuss the entire process in great detail. Your attorney can answer any questions that you might have about personal injury lawsuits, and what their role will be as you strive for justice. Once you feel comfortable about moving forward, your attorney can help you with virtually every aspect of your injury claim from start to finish.

Gathering Evidence

One of the first things your attorney will do is help you gather evidence. This evidence can be crucial, and it might include witness testimony, police reports, photographs of the accident scene, text message records, and much more. Your attorney can be quite creative, compiling and using evidence in a way that clearly shows that the defendant’s negligence led directly to your injuries.

Negotiating for a Settlement

Without an attorney, it is very difficult to negotiate a fair settlement. In the vast majority of personal injury lawsuits, you’ll be dealing with an insurance company that represents the defendant. These insurance companies will be intent on offering you the lowest possible settlement they think they can get away with. This means that if you don’t know how to negotiate effectively with the adjusters, you’ll probably be left with a settlement that is far too low to pay your medical expenses, your missed wages, and more. A personal injury attorney can push back against the insurance companies, ensuring that you’re walking away with your fair share.

Going to Trial

90% of the time, this step will not be necessary, as most personal injury claims are settled out of court. But if you do end up going to trial, your attorney will represent you in court and fight for your right to receive compensation.

