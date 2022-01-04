What Does an Ombudsman Do in Portland?

Although ombudsmen can be helpful, it’s also important to remember that they are technically not on your side. Their goal is to be impartial, and therefore they are not going to work with you in the same way as an attorney

If you’ve experienced sexual harassment in Portland, you might be wondering who you can contact for help. It’s easy to feel alone if you have been sexually harassed at your workplace, especially if you’re afraid to speak out. Employees may be reluctant to report instances of sexual harassment for a number of reasons. Some feel shame and embarrassment, while others are simply afraid that they will lose their jobs. Fortunately, there are many individuals that can help you through this difficult time, and one of these individuals is an ombudsman. But what exactly is an ombudsman, and what do they do?

An ombudsman isn’t the only person who can help. You can also reach out to a qualified, experienced sexual harassment attorney in Oregon, and these legal professionals can provide you with considerable assistance. With an experienced sexual harassment attorney at your side, you can ensure that negligent parties experience genuine consequences for their actions. Not only that, but you can also strive for a fair, adequate settlement for everything you’ve been forced to endure.

The Role of an Ombudsman in a Sexual Harassment Lawsuit

An ombudsman is an official who is appointed by the government to investigate complaints against businesses, government departments, and various other entities. In many situations, ombudsmen are tasked with investigating sexual harassment allegations made against employers. The most important thing to remember about ombudsmen is that they are supposed to be impartial. In other words, they are not biased towards your side or that of your employer. Their goal is to resolve the issue through mediation or by making various recommendations. In some jurisdictions, ombudsmen’s decisions can be legally binding.

The EEOC specifically mentions ombudsmen on their website. The EEOC is of course responsible for investigating allegations of sexual harassment, and you will likely need to file a complaint with this government organization if you wish to move forward with your sexual harassment lawsuit. The EEOC lists a number of agencies that have ombuds programs. These include the Department of Agriculture, the Department of Energy, the National Institute of Health, the Department of Justice, the International Broadcasting Bureau, and the Smithsonian Institution. If you work with any of these organizations, you may be able to reach out to an ombudsman for help.

The Disadvantages of Working with an Ombudsman

Although ombudsmen can be helpful, it’s also important to remember that they are technically not on your side. Their goal is to be impartial, and therefore they are not going to work with you in the same way as an attorney. If you want someone who will always act in your best interests, you need to hire a sexual harassment attorney.

Enlist the Help of a Qualified Attorney Today

If you’ve been searching for an experienced sexual harassment attorney, there are many qualified individuals who can assist you. These legal professionals can guide you towards a positive legal outcome in an effective, confident manner. With help from the EEOC, a lawyer, and an ombudsman, you can strive for justice and achieve closure. Book your consultation today.