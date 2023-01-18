What Drugs Do Truckers Take in El Paso, Texas?

The laws regarding stimulant use among truckers are very vague, and it’s true that some of these drugs are legal.

Driving while intoxicated is never acceptable – especially when the person behind the wheel is operating a heavy, large semi-truck. While a passenger vehicle can certainly cause death and destruction, a semi-truck can cause carnage on a completely different scale. Unfortunately, many truckers use drugs while operating their vehicles. Some claim that these drugs are necessary to stave off boredom or fatigue. Some truckers even allege that their drug use makes them better drivers with quicker reaction times. But with so many injured victims in Texas truck accidents, it seems clear that drug use is one of the driving factors behind these crashes.

Stimulant Use is Extremely Common

Truckers are famous for taking stimulants. These drugs keep truckers awake for extended periods, allowing them to complete journeys with fewer breaks. The faster a trucker completes a haul, the more money he can make each month. Truckers are actually quite open about their use of stimulants. On one trucking forum, a user explained how he had been taking antidepressants and stimulants for months while driving. This individual noted that he was concerned about the drugs showing up on a test – possibly resulting in a suspended license.

The laws regarding stimulant use among truckers are very vague, and it’s true that some of these drugs are legal. In fact, some truckers genuinely need certain prescription drugs to treat issues like ADD or depression. But there’s no denying that these drugs can have serious side-effects. For example, the antidepressant bupropion can cause drowsiness and blurred vision – both of which can affect a trucker’s ability to drive safely. The stimulant vyvanse can also cause blurred vision as well as irritability, irregular heartbeat, and many other concerning side effects.

Truckers are Often Caught with Drugs

Truckers are caught with drugs all the time. In fact, some truckers are even involved in the drug trade, transporting large amounts of illegal substances for the cartels and other criminal organizations. In December of 2022, a trucker from Texas was caught with 286 pounds of cocaine. These drugs were apparently worth about $13 million. When interrogated, the trucker claimed that he had no idea that the drugs had been stowed in a false ceiling.

New Trucker Testing Systems

Drug testing for truckers has become an increasingly important subject. Some lawmakers want to start testing the hair follicles of truckers to determine whether they are drug users. One representative of the National Private Truck Council stated: “Once those final rules come out from Health and Human Services, I fully expect FMCSA to begin a rulemaking to adopt the use of hair samples as a voluntary alternative to testing urine samples for drug use.”

