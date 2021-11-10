What Evidence Do I Need in a Denver Child Custody Trial?

If you are intent on achieving primary custody and limiting the amount of time your former spouse will spend with your children, you will need to prove that they are unfit as a parent.

When both parents in Denver fight tooth and nail for the custody of their children, evidence may play a major role in the outcome of the trial. If you have zero experience with legal matters, this can be a daunting prospect. You may not be sure where to look for evidence, or whether certain evidence is even admissible in court. You might not be sure what you need to prove in the first place.

If you find yourself asking these questions, you should get in touch with a qualified, experienced family law attorney in Colorado as soon as possible. Not only can these legal professionals help you gather effective evidence, but they can also help you present this evidence in a convincing manner. If you’re approaching a child custody trial, having an experienced lawyer by your side is absolutely essential.

What Am I Trying to Prove in the First Place?

If you are intent on achieving primary custody and limiting the amount of time your former spouse will spend with your children, you will need to prove that they are unfit as a parent. Note that Denver holds the view that both parents should play a significant role in the lives of their children, as this is considered to serve the best interests of the child – especially from a psychological standpoint. This means that if you want to prevent your ex from spending considerable amounts of time with your child, you will need to prove that they are guilty of gross negligence, and not just minor parenting mistakes.

What Can I Prove?

If your former spouse is guilty of child abuse, this is something that should be brought to the attention of the court during a child custody trial. Other factors may include substance abuse issues, mental health problems, domestic violence, lowered standards of living, and neglect.

How Can I Prove This?

You can prove that your former spouse is guilty of this misconduct with a range of evidence. This might include text messages, photographs, voicemail, email, videos, audio recordings, police reports, medical records, and so on. Your attorney can help you collect this evidence during the discovery phase of the pre-trial process. In addition, you can also use witness testimony to back up your claims.

Enlist the Help of a Qualified Attorney Today

If you’ve been searching the Colorado area for a qualified, experienced child custody attorney, look no further than Anderson Barkley, LLC. We have helped numerous parents in Colorado achieve positive results in their child custody battles, and we appreciate how important this situation can be. With the right evidence and an effective overall legal strategy, you can spend more time with your children and play an active role in their lives post-divorce. Book your consultation today to learn more about how we can help.