What Family and Divorce Mediation Services are Offered in New York?

Certain law firms provide mediation services to couples who are about to divorce or those who may have other issues with child custody and related matters. This is basically a type of meeting where a neutral third party will work with the couple to see if the pending issues can be resolved. In the case of a divorce, this is often an effective way to come up with a divorce settlement and end the marriage quickly without spending much time in court or incurring additional costs.

Couples that are not eligible for mediation

According to the New York Courts website, certain couples are not eligible for mediation. This includes those who have issues with domestic violence, substance abuse, or pending cases of child abuse or neglect. Couples in these situations should retain an attorney and get legal advice relevant to resolving these serious matters.

Local services

Certain community dispute resolution centers or court systems will offer mediation services to qualifying couples. These services are sometimes available for free or at a reduced rate so that low income couples can receive assistance. There are also divorce mediation clinics at certain educational institutions that provide some of these mediation services.

Mediation with a family law professional

The most typical reason a mediation session is done is for a couple to work through the relevant issues of their divorce. These areas include division of personal and real property, including assets, investments, business interests, and other financial matters. Another area that is often settled through mediation if possible is child custody, support payments, and other matters related to raising children and shared custody. If the couple has issues with large discrepancies in income or earning potential, they may also decide if alimony is necessary and the amounts of the payments during a mediation session.

The divorce settlement

After a couple has gotten through the mediation, they should have a final agreement that outlines all of the important aspects of their divorce and how each spouse will be situated after the marriage has ended. The main benefit of the settlement is that the judge can simply review this agreement and make it legally binding when they issue the order to formally dissolve the marriage. This means that no further litigation or hearings in court are necessary.

Divorce lawyers in New York

Elliot Green Law Offices helps local clients in Brooklyn with divorces, child custody issues, child support payments, alimony, and other family law issues. Anyone who needs more information about these areas of family law can get in touch with the firm.