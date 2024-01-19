What Goes into Getting a Family-Based Green Card

Obtaining a family-based green card is a complex yet rewarding process that can reunite you with your loved ones in the US and grant you permanent residency in the country.

Getting a family-based green card can seem like a daunting task for immigrants in the US. You may have heard that the process is complicated, time-consuming, and often involves a lot of paperwork. However, if you have close family members who are US citizens or permanent residents, you may be able to apply for a family-based green card. In this blog post, we will explore the requirements, steps, and timeline involved in getting a family-based green card. By the end of this post, you will have a better understanding of what it takes to obtain this essential document and reunite with your loved ones in the US.

Determine Your Eligibility

To get a family-based green card, you must be related to a US citizen or permanent resident. Typically, the qualifying relationships include spouses, parents, siblings, and children of US citizens or permanent residents. However, keep in mind that each category has specific eligibility criteria and requirements. For instance, if you are a married child of a US citizen, you must be at least 21 years old, unmarried, and have no children. You can consult a family-based green card legal representation lawyer or visit the US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) website to determine your eligibility.

File a Family Visa Petition

Once you establish your eligibility, the next step is to file a family visa petition. This involves submitting a Form I-130 (Petition for Alien Relative) to USCIS along with supporting documents such as birth certificates, marriage certificates, and evidence of the US citizen or permanent resident’s legal status. After the USCIS approves your petition, it is forwarded to the National Visa Center, which will review your eligibility and prepare your case for an interview at a US embassy or consulate in your home country.

Attend a Visa Interview

The visa interview is a crucial step in the family-based green card process. It typically takes place at a US embassy or consulate in your home country and involves answering questions about your background, family relationships, and purpose for coming to the US. You will also undergo a medical examination and biometric screening to ensure that you are not a threat to public health or safety. If you pass the interview and meet all the eligibility requirements, the consular officer will issue a visa that allows you to come to the US and apply for an adjustment of status.

File for Adjustment of Status

Adjustment of status refers to the process of changing your immigration status from a non-immigrant to an immigrant in the US. To apply for adjustment of status, you must submit a Form I-485 (Application to Register Permanent Residence or Adjust Status) to USCIS along with supporting documents such as your passport, visa, marriage certificate, and evidence of financial support. You will also undergo a biometrics appointment and may be called for an interview if necessary. If USCIS approves your application, you will receive a family-based green card that allows you to live, work, and travel in the US for as long as you maintain your status.

