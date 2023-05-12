What Happens After a Person is Pulled Over Under Suspicion of DWI in Arlington?

Drivers do not have to get into a collision or cause harm to others to be found guilty of DWI.

Once a driver is pulled over under suspicion of DWI, there is a certain legal protocol that will have to be followed. The first thing officers will do is ask the driver to show their documentation such as their driver’s license, their proof of insurance, as well as their vehicle registration. This protocol is followed every time an officer asks a driver to pull over. However, the officer will also ask the driver to carry out a few more steps. For instance, the officer will ask the driver to give a BAC test through their breath or their blood. This test accurately measures the amount of alcohol a person has in their blood, and drivers have already given implicit consent when they started driving that they would comply with this test. So, if they refuse officers then they will be penalized right way and have their license suspended.

After the encounter with the officer, a court date will be scheduled. Drivers must attend the hearing as important factors such as penalties and charges will be discussed in this hearing. Once the judge rules a sentence, drivers will have to follow it so it is always best to put up a good defense and fight as hard as a person can so they minimize their penalties significantly. Those who are looking to streamline the legal process should connect with lawyers who are highly qualified and who have dealt with similar cases in the past.

The penalties of a DWI can last a long time, and for this reason, getting in touch with Arlington DWI lawyers is crucial. Texas DWI lawyers will accurately teach a person the moves they need to make and inform them on the correct course of action they should take.

DWI lawyers can help drivers develop and present a solid defense so they do not end up experiencing worse fines then are absolutely required based on the evidence presented. The worse the damage caused by the driver while they were DWI, the more harshly the court will judge their case. For instance, if an accident was caused by the driver and they injured other people, they will face longer jail terms, and much heavier fines, than if they were just being charged with a simple DWI.

When Will a Driver Be Found Guilty of DWI in Arlington, Texas?

Drivers do not have to get into a collision or cause harm to others to be found guilty of DWI. As long as they were intoxicated while operating their automobile, they have broken the law and can be penalized for it. Driving while intoxicated can cause a lot of detriment to the driver and those near them at the time. DWI accident lawyers can guide drivers on their next moves so they are not penalized unnecessarily for their case.